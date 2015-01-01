पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:आठ माह बाद 23 नवंबर से जिला व परिवार न्यायालय में होगी नियमित सुनवाई

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
जिला व परिवार न्यायालयों में लगभग आठ माह से अधिक समय बाद फिर से नियमित सुनवाई होगी। हालांकि, इस दौरान सीमित प्रकरणों की ही सुनवाई होगी। संबंधित जिला न्यायाधीश के द्वारा प्रकरणों की संख्या निर्धारित की जाएगी।

रजिस्ट्रार जनरल राजेंद्र वाणी ने इस संबंध में सर्कुलर जारी करते हुए बताया कि 23 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक ट्रायल बतौर न्यायालयों में प्रकरणों की सुनवाई होगी। हालांकि, इस दौरान रिमांड, जमानत के साथ ही सिविल और क्रिमिनल अपील की सुनवाई होगी।

इसके साथ ही विचाराधीन कैदियों, जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड, गोद लेने संबंधी सहित अन्य प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की जाएगी। हालांकि, हाई कोर्ट में 18 से 20 नवंबर तक पूर्व की भांति वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से ही सुनवाई होगी। जिला न्यायालय में सुनवाई की रूपरेखा तैयार करने के लिए समिति का गठन किया गया है।

