पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Elders And Women Used To Be Targets Under The Pretext Of Helping In Trains, So Far 80 Theft Cases Have Been Done

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चार सदस्यीय इंटरस्टेट चोर गिरोह पकड़ा:ट्रेनों में मदद करने के बहाने बुजुर्ग और महिलाएं होती थीं टारगेट, अभी तक कर चुके हैं 80 चोरी की वारदातें

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंटरस्टेट चोर गिरोह से हुए खुलासे के बारे में समझातीं एएसपी रेल प्रतिमा एस मैथ्यू, साथ ही टेबल पर रखा बरामद माल - Dainik Bhaskar
इंटरस्टेट चोर गिरोह से हुए खुलासे के बारे में समझातीं एएसपी रेल प्रतिमा एस मैथ्यू, साथ ही टेबल पर रखा बरामद माल
  • हाल में 5 चोरी की वारदात में 10 लाख का माल बरामद
  • एक महीने से जीआरपी लगी थी गैंग के पीछे
  • दिल्ली से ट्रेन में चढ़ते थे, ग्वालियर, आगरा तक करते थे वारदात
  • हरियाणा के सांसी गांव के रहने वाले हैं सभी चोर

जीआरपी ने ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाले इंटरस्टेट चोर गिरोह को पकड़ा है। गिरोह के चार सदस्यों को पुलिस ने दिल्ली और ग्वालियर के बीच ट्रेनों से गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि दो सदस्य हाथ से फिसल गए हैं। पकड़ा गया गिरोह हरियाणा के सांसी गांव का रहने वाला है। अभी दिल्ली में डेरा जमाए हुए था। चोर गिरोह ने बीते एक साल में ट्रेनों में 80 से ज्यादा चोरी की वारदातें करने की बात कुबूल की है। गिरोह से 10 लाख रुपए के नकदी-गहने बरामद हुए हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

एएसपी रेल प्रतिमा मैथ्यू ने बताया कि कोरोना के हालात में सुधार होने के बाद जैसे ही ट्रेनों का चलना शुरू हुआ तो चोरी की वारदातें बढ़ने लगीं थी। इस पर टीमें बनाकर एक महीने पहले ग्वालियर से दिल्ली के बीच ट्रेनों में जीआरपी के जवानों को तैनात किया गया था। इस पर सूचना मिली थी कि एक गैंग हरियाणा के सांसी गांव का है। यह गैंग दिल्ली में रहता है और वहीं से ट्रेनों में चढ़कर वारदातों को अंजाम देता है। जिस पर घेराबंदी कर जीआरपी ने अतरसिंह, राजेन्द्र, रविन्द्र सिंह व सुरेन्द्र सिंह निवासी सांसी हरियाणा को घेराबंदी कर गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में कई चौकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। गिरोह के चारों सदस्यों ने 80 से ज्यादा चोरी की वारदात अभी तक करना कुबूल किया है।

एएसपी प्रतिमा मैथ्यू ने बताया कि इस गैंग के सदस्य भीड के बीच ऐसा कुछ करते हैँ कि यात्रियों की नजर उन पर पड़े और वह उलझ से जाएं। इसी दौरान उनके अन्य साथी जेब कटी, बैग काटकर जेवरात व नकदी निकालने की वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं। इनके टारगेट पर ज्यादातर बुजुर्ग व महिला यात्री हुआ करते थे। इनको यह आसानी से शिकार बना लेते थे।

यह पकड़े गए

जीआरपी ने एक महीने की मेहमन के बाद दिल्ली और ग्वालियर के बीच ट्रेनों से बीते दो दिन में 42 वर्षीय सुरेन्द्र कुमार, 47 वर्षीय अतरसिंह, 32 वर्षीय रविन्द्र सिंह, 39 वर्षीय राजेन्द्र सिंह निवासीगण सांसी गांव हिसार हरियाण को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह अभी सुल्तानपुरी दिल्ली में रहे हैं। इनके दो साथी 28 वर्षीय विनोद और 29 वर्षीय विजय सिंह अभी फरार हैं। इनसे काफी मात्रा में चोरी की वारदात में मदद करने वाले उपकरण भी पकड़े हैं।

इन पांच चोरियों का माल बरामद

  • मंगला एक्सप्रेस के कोच ए-3 की 7 और 9 नंबर सीट पर 8 जनवरी को कल्याण से ग्वालियर के बीच एमके चौधरी का ट्रॉली बैग खोलकर सोने की ज्वेलरी, 10 हजार नगदी सहित 85 हजार रुपए का सामान चोरी किया था।
  • कर्नाटक एक्सप्रेस के कोच एस-7 की सीट 73, 76 पर 11 जनवरी को यात्रा कर रहे परिवार के नींद में होने पर पर्स चोरी किया था, जिसमें सोने की ज्वेलरी सहित 40 हजार रुपए का सामान था।
  • झांसी से बांद्रा एक्सप्रेस के कोच एस-2 के बर्थ 29, 32 पर सो रहे एक रका बैग चोरी किया था जिसमें एक जोड़ा पायल, तीन जोड़ी चांदी चूडी और 25 हजार रुपए नकद रखे थे।
  • ग्वालियर भिण्ड पैसेंजर 29 फरवरी को ट्रॉली बैग से सोने की ज्वेलरी, तीन हजार रुपए, कपड़े और एटीएम अन्य सामान चोरी किया था।
  • मंगला एक्सप्रेस की कोच एस-8 बर्थ नम्बर 50, 52, 53 पर यात्रा कर रहे परिवार के बैग से 50 हजार रुपए व ज्वेलरी चोरी की थी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें