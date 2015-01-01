पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बिजली व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए ऊर्जा मंत्री ने उठाए थे तीन कदम, एक भी काम नहीं आया

ग्वालियर31 मिनट पहले
  • उपभोक्ता व कर्मचारी सभी परेशान, 33 करोड़ की लागत का स्काडा सिस्टम भी फेल

बिजली व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने तीन नई पहल की थीं, लेकिन धरातल पर एक भी काेशिश सफल नहीं हो पाई। हाल ये है कि खुद ऊर्जा मंत्री की विधानसभा क्षेत्र में ही ये तीनों प्रयास विफल रहे। शेष क्षेत्रों में भी ऊर्जा मंत्री के निर्देशों का पालन नहीं हो सका।

ऊर्जा मंत्री ने तानसेन नगर जोन पर आदर्श उपभोक्ता सेवा केंद्र का शुभारंभ कराया था। दावा था कि यहां पर बिल और आकलित खपत आदि परेशानियों का निराकरण होगा, लेकिन वर्तमान में ये केंद्र खाली ही पड़े रहते हैं।

ग्वालियर विस में स्काडा की टेस्टिंग भी अटकी

ग्वालियर विधानसभा में सेवा नगर, गांधी नगर, तानसेन नगर, आरपी कॉलोनी, किलागेट सहित ऐसे 10 स्थानों का चयन किया गया था, जहां पर स्काडा की टेस्टिंग शुरू होनी थी। 33 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से लाए गए स्काडा सिस्टम आज भी 2 जी तकनीक पर आधारित है, जबकि जरूरत 4जी स्पीड की है।

कर्मचारियों की परेशानी सुनने की व्यवस्था भी फेल

बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारियों की परेशानियों का निराकरण उनके जोन कार्यालय स्तर पर ही कराने की व्यवस्था भी काम न कर सकी। क्योंकि एई-जेई को इतने पावर नहीं दिए गए हैं कि वे कर्मचारियों की हर डिमांड की सुनवाई कर उनका निराकरण निकाल सके। कर्मचारियों की सुविधा, संसाधन, वेतन, ड्यूटी का समय आदि कई तरह की मांग होती हैं, लेकिन इनकी कोई भी मांग बगैर महाप्रबंधक की अनुमति के पूरी नहीं की जा सकती।

