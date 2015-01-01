पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज रोशन होंगे घर-द्वार:अंधकार काे मिटाने हर चौखट पर जलेगा उम्मीदों का दीया

ग्वालियर29 मिनट पहले
शुभ-लाभ और रोशनी के पर्व दीपावली पर आज हर घर, हर गली रोशन होगी। इसके लिए लोग तैयारी में जुटे हुए हैं। पूजन की हर एक तैयारी को लेकर जोरशोर से खरीददारी की जा रही है। कुछ इसी सिद्दत के साथ ही प्रशासन भी मुस्तैद है।

दमकल विभाग जहाँ आतिशबाजी के दौरान किसी अनहोनी की आशंका को देखते हुए सजग रहेगा, वहीं विद्युत अमले ने पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है कि रोशनी के इस पर्व पर किसी भी पल अंधेरा न होने पाए। जिला और पुलिस प्रशासन के पास भी अहम जिम्मेदारी है। शहर में शांति, सुरक्षा बनाए रखने के साथ वह कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण और बढ़ते प्रदूषण को रोकने के मोर्चे पर और मशक्त करेेगा।

महालक्ष्मी पचमठा मंदिर

  • अधारताल (तालाब) के किनारे स्थित माँ महालक्ष्मी पचमठा मंदिर का निर्माण 1050 ई. में कल्चुरीकालीन राजाओं द्वारा कराया गया था।
  • श्री यंत्र पर आधारित यह मंदिर ज्योतिष शास्त्र के तहत बारह राशियों, नवग्रह व अष्ट दिशाओं के आधार पर निर्मित जागृत मंदिर है।
  • मंदिर निर्माण वास्तु के हिसाब से कुछ इस तरह किया गया है कि सूर्य की पहली किरण सीधे गर्भगृह में पहुँचती है।
  • यहाँ भोजपत्र में संकल्प करने पर वैभव, ऐश्वर्य, सुख-शांति के साथ ही भक्तों की हर मन्नत पूरी होती है।

व्हीकल महालक्ष्मी धाम

  • वर्ष 1995 में तत्कालीन जीएम के सहयोग से पं. रामसूरति शुक्ला द्वारा मंदिर का निर्माण कराया गया था।
  • पहाड़ी पर स्थित इस मंदिर में महालक्ष्मी, माता बग्लामुखी के साथ विराजमान हैं। शंकर जी की विशालकाय प्रतिमा भी आकर्षण का केन्द्र है।
  • नवरात्र पर पूर नौ दिन यहाँ विशेष पूजन और यज्ञ कार्यक्रम आयोजित होते हैं। दीपावली के मौके पर भी यहाँ बड़ी संख्या में लोग पूजन करने पहुँचते हैं।
  • कम ही समय में यह मंदिर शहरवासियों की आस्था का प्रमुख केन्द्र बन गया है।।
