पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Even After The Rain, The Level Of Air Pollution Was Reported Higher; There Was Rain In The City On 15 November, Yet AQI Was 285

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मशीन की गड़बड़ी:बारिश के बाद भी वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर ज्यादा बताया; 15 नवंबर को शहर में हुई थी बारिश, फिर भी एक्यूआई रहा था 285

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीवाजी विश्वविद्यालय परिसर (फाइल फोटो)

वायु प्रदूषण की निगरानी के लिए जीवाजी विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में लगाया गया मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन गलत आंकड़े दे रहा है। दीवाली से पहले (8 से 10 नवंबर) वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर निर्धारित मानक (एक्यूआई-100) से चार गुना ज्यादा बताने वाले स्टेशन ने दीवाली के दिन एक्यूआई 328 और अगले दिन (15 नवंबर) को 285 बताया, जबकि 15 नवंबर को शहर में रिकॉर्ड बारिश (58.1 मिमी) हुई थी।

जानकारों का मानना है कि बारिश के बाद प्रदूषण का स्तर कम होता ही है। लेकिन मशीन के आंकड़ों पर बारिश का असर भी दिखाई नहीं दिया। इतनी बारिश इस वर्ष मानसून में भी नहीं हुई थी। बारिश के चलते 15 नवंबर को शहरवासी आतिशबाजी नहीं चला सके। लेकिन स्टेशन के आंकड़ों पर इसका असर नहीं दिखा।

बारिश का असर अगले दिन देखने को मिला
जेयू परिसर में लगा मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन सही आंकड़े दे रहा है। 15 नवंबर को हुई बारिश का असर 16 नवंबर के आंकड़ों में देखने को मिला। इस दिन एक्यूआई 102 रहा। नवंबर अंत में मशीन का संधारण भी कराया जाएगा।
-एनपी सिंह, क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी, मप्र प्रदूषण बोर्ड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें