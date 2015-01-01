पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:कुलपति से मिले कार्यपरिषद सदस्य, नर्सिंग के रिजल्ट की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी में बीएससी नर्सिंग अंतिम वर्ष के रिजल्ट में गड़बड़ी की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग को लेकर कार्यपरिषद सदस्य कुलपति प्रो. संगीता शुक्ला और रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. आनंद मिश्रा से मिलने के लिए पहुंचे। इसके अलावा अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। कार्यपरिषद सदस्यों की मांग थी कि इस मामले की निष्पक्ष और व्यवस्थित जांच की जाए।

कार्यपरिषद सदस्य डॉ. मनेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, अनूप अग्रवाल, डॉ. शिवेंद्र राठौर, डॉ. संगीता कटारे बुधवार की दोपहर कुलपति प्रो. संगीता शुक्ला तथा रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. आनंद मिश्रा से मिलने के लिए पहुंचे। यहां पर कार्यपरिषद सदस्यों का कहना था कि रिजल्ट में गड़बड़ी की निष्पक्ष और व्यवस्थित जांच की जाए तथा उन अधिकारियों के नाम भी उजागर किए जाएं जो इसमें शामिल हैं या फिर जांच पुलिस को दे दी जाए।

इसके अलावा एनसीटीई की अनुमति के बिना स्पोर्ट्स संस्थान में छात्रों बीपीएड में प्रवेश दे दिया गया है। इस मामले में ऐसी कोई व्यवस्था की जाए जिससे छात्रों को परेशानी न हो। उन्हें भटकना न पड़े। इसके अलावा जेयू की एफडीआर कराने से पहले कार्यपरिषद में तय किया जाए कि किस बैंक में एफडीआर कराना है।

कार्यपरिषद सदस्यों का कहना था कि विश्वविद्यालय में ऐसी गड़बड़ियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं। इन मामलों से विश्वविद्यालय की छवि तो खराब होती ही है, साथ ही विद्यार्थियों का भी नुकसान होता है। कार्यपरिषद सदस्य डॉ. शिवेंद्र राठौर ने अकुशल तथा कुशल कर्मचारी, सुरक्षा गार्ड, आउटसोर्स एजेंसी के अनुबंध संबंधी दस्तावेज दिए जाने के लिए पत्र भी दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें