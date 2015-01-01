पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:फैक्ट्री मालिकों की एसोसिएशन को मिल सकता है औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों के मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
  • देवास मॉडल को प्रदेश में लागू करने की तैयारी में राज्य सरकार

औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में बिजली, पानी, सड़क, नाली, ड्रेनेज के निर्माण से लेकर कचरे के उठाव जैसे मेंटेनेंस के कार्यों की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम और जिला उद्योग केंद्र के पास रहती है, लेकिन जल्द ही इस व्यवस्था में बदलाव करने के संकेत मप्र सरकार ने दे दिए हैं। एक दिन पहले ही सीआईआई की बैठक में एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सखलेचा ने पूरे प्रदेश में देवास इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के मॉडल को लागू करने पर अपनी सहमति जताई है और इस मॉडल को नई औद्योगिक नीति के साथ लागू करने की बात कही है।
ग्वालियर के औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों की हालत खराब: बाराघाटा, महाराजपुरा, तानसेन नगर, डॉ. श्यामाप्रसाद मुखर्जी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र, बानमोर औद्योगिक एरिया इन सभी जगहों पर मेंटेनेंस का बुरा हाल है। सबसे बड़ी समस्या ड्रेनेज की है, जाे इनमें से किसी भी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में व्यवस्थित नहीं है। आए दिन यहां पानी जमाव होने की समस्या बनी रहती है। वहीं सड़कें खुदी पड़ी हैं और गड्ढो की वजह से लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग के लिए आने वाले वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होते रहते हैं। सभी औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में पार्कों की हालत भी खराब है। तानसेन नगर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के गेट पर तो भैंस डेयरियों का जमा होने वाला गोबर तक लंबे समय तक उठाया
नहीं जाता।
एमएसएमई मंत्री ने सीआईआई के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ चर्चा में भरोसा दिया है कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों का मेंटेनेंस का काम जल्द ही स्थानीय एसोसिएशन के हाथों में दे दिया जाएगा।
-आशीष वैश्य, जोनल अध्यक्ष, सीआईआई, ग्वालियर

क्या है देवास इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया का मॉडल

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के मेंटेनेंस के लिए सभी इंडस्ट्री से नगर निगम, जिला उद्योग केंद्र और कुछ जगहों पर एमपी आईडीसी तक मेंटेनेंस शुल्क वसूल करते हैं, लेकिन उद्यमियों की शिकायत रही है कि मेंटेनेंस शुल्क देने के बाद भी औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में मेंटेनेंस के कार्य होते ही नहीं है। इससे तंग आकर देवास इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के एसोसिएशन ने निर्णय लिया कि वे स्वयं अपने पैसे से इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया का मेंटेनेंस कराएंगे। इस निर्णय के बाद मालूम चला कि इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में मेंटेनेंस की लागत मात्र ढाई रुपए प्रति वर्गफीट आ रही थी, जबकि इससे पहले सरकारी संस्थाएं न्यूनतम 10 रुपए प्रति वर्गफीट के हिसाब से मेंटेनेंस की लागत बनाती थीं। जाहिर है, इसमें लंबा भ्रष्टाचार का खेल है और इसके बाद भी मेंटेनेंस न होने की उद्यमियों की शिकायत। देवास के इस मॉडल की चर्चा ग्वालियर, भोपाल और इंदौर के उद्यमियों ने एमएसएमई मंत्री श्री सखलेचा के समक्ष की, जिसके बाद उन्होंने भरोसा दिया है कि नई औद्योगिक नीति के साथ ही मेंटेनेंस को लेकर देवास मॉडल पूरे प्रदेश में लागू कर देंगे।

