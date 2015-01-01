पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Farmers Will Walk For Delhi From Morena, The Agriculture Minister's Parliamentary Constituency Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:कृषि मंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र मुरैना से आज दिल्ली के लिए पैदल निकलेंगे किसान

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए अब एकता परिषद भी सड़क पर प्रदर्शन के लिए उतर रही है। परिषद के बैनर तले गुरुवार को मुरैना से एक हजार से ज्यादा किसान दिल्ली के लिए पैदल यात्रा करते हुए निकलेंगे।

एकता परिषद के संस्थापक पीवी राजगोपाल ने बुधवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बताया कि गुरुवार को सुबह 11 बजे मुरैना से ये पदयात्रा शुरू होगी और 2 दिन मप्र व 3 दिन राजस्थान की सड़कों से होते हुए हम उप्र की सीमा पर पहुंचेंगे। संभावना इस बात की है कि हमें उप्र में घुसने नहीं दिया जाएगा और ऐसा हुआ तो किसी दूसरे रास्ते से दिल्ली में किसानों के बीच पहुंचने का प्रयास करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हम पदयात्रा केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के संसदीय क्षेत्र से इसलिए शुरू कर रहे हैं ताकि उन्हें किसानों का कष्ट नजर आए।

एक सवाल के जवाब में राजगोपाल ने कहा- सरकार अब किसानों से संवाद खत्म कर दुष्प्रचार से प्रदर्शन खत्म कराना चाहती है इसलिए किसानों को खालिस्तानी, पाकिस्तानी कहा जा रहा है। नए कृषि बिल गैर संवैधानिक प्रक्रिया के लागू किए गए हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना का लाभ उठाकर कृषि बिल, श्रम बिल समेत कई बिल देश की जनता पर तानाशाही कर थोप दिए हैं। देशभर से किसान आंदोलन में पहुंचना चाहते हैं लेकिन सरकार ने जानबूझकर ट्रेनें रद्द कर रखी हैं और खुद की सुविधा से सभी काम चालू कर रखे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें