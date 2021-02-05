पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fastag Was Not There, Double Charge Was Debated, Jammed Behind, 12 Thousand Vehicles Leave Every Day.

फास्टैग पर सख्ती, झगड़ा:कार पर नहीं था फास्टैग, टोल पर डबल चार्ज लगा तो करने लगा बहस, पीछे लग गया जाम

ग्वालियर18 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर बायपास स्थित मेहरा टोल पर बिना फास्टैग निकले कार चालक ने डबल चार्ज पर बहस की तो पीछे जाम लग गया।
  • ग्वालियर बायपास पर मेहरा टोल से सीधी खबर

कार पर फास्टैग नहीं था, जब डबल चार्ज लगा तो सड़क पर उतरकर टोल कर्मचारी से बहस करने लगा। इसके चलते पीछे वाहनों की लाइन लग गई। कुछ देर में जाम की स्थिति बन गई। मंगलवार दोपहर ये हाल ग्वालियर बायपास स्थित मेहरा टोल प्लाजा पर था। यहां कटनी के कार के चालक ने डबल चार्ज पर बहस की। इस बीच वहां जाम में कई वाहन फंसे रहे। टोल मैनेजर सुनील यादव ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा विवाद स्थानीय लोग करते हैं। उनके लिए मंथली फास्टैग पास रखा है। वह 275 रुपए खर्च कर दिन में कितनी बार भी यहां से निकल सकते हैं। मंगलवार को ग्वालियर बायपास पर मेहरा टोल पर दैनिक भास्कर ने फास्टैग लागू होने के बाद के हालातों को समझा।

कटनी जिले के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर की कार पर फास्टैग नहीं होने पर चालक का डबल चार्ज देकर ही निकलना पड़ा।

ग्वालियर जिले की सीमा में तीन टोल हैं। ग्वालियर बायपास पर सिरोल क्षेत्र में मेहरा टोल, महाराजपुरा भिंड रोड पर बरैठा टोल और आगरा-मुम्बई राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर पनिहार में पनिहार टोल है। 15 फरवरी से टोल पर फास्टैग प्रोसेस को लागू कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ महीने से फास्टैग लागू तो था, लेकिन लोगों को परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए एक कैश लाइन बिना फास्टैग वालों के लिए रखी गई थी, पर अब यह भी बंद कर दी गई है। सिर्फ फास्टैग लाइन ही चालू हैं। ऐसे में यहां से बिना फास्टैग के निकलते हैं, तो डबल टोल टैक्स देना होगा।

25 फीसदी वाहनों में नहीं फास्टैग

मेहरा टोल ग्वालियर बायपास पर है। शिवपुरी, झांसी से आने वाले वाहन आगरा, मथुरा व दिल्ली जाने के लिए इसी बायपास का उपयोग करते हैं। इसी तरह दिल्ली से भोपाल, इंदौर जाने वाले भी इसी बायपास से होकर गुजरते हैं। इस कारण इस टोल पर हर दिन 11 से 12 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। इनमें 75 फीसदी वाहन कमर्शियल होते हैं। उनमें फास्टैग रहता है, लेकिन 25 फीसदी वाहन अभी भी बिना फास्टैग के निकल रहे हैं। जिनको टोल पर निर्धारित टैक्स का डबल चार्ज देना पड़ता है। सीधे शब्दों में कहें, तो मेहरा टोल पर हर दिन 3000 से 3500 वाहनों से डबल चार्ज वसूला जा रहा है।

जरा सी बहस और लगा जाम

जिन वाहनों में फास्टैग नहीं लगा होता है, वो टोल भरते समय डबल चार्ज पर बहस करते हैं। ऐसे में पीछे वाहनों की लाइन लग जाती है। कुछ देर में यह लाइन जाम में बदल जाती है। ग्वालियर के तीनों टोल पर हर एक घंटे में बहस और विवाद की स्थिति बन रही है।

फास्टैग पर सख्ती कर दी

मेहरा टोल पर 8 लेन हैं। अप और डाउन की चार-चार लेन हैं। सभी लाइन फास्टैग आधार पर ही रखी गई हैं। ध्यान रखा जाता है कि बिना फास्टैग के कोई वाहन टोल से न गुजरे। कुछ लोग वीआईपी कार्ड किसी शासन का कार्ड दिखाकर टोल बचाने का प्रयास करते हैं, उस पर बहस और झगड़े की स्थिति बन जाती है।

यह है टैक्स की दर

मेहरा टोल पर किस वाहन का कितना चार्ज लगता है। फास्टैग न होने पर क्या देना पड़ता है, उसे ऐसे समझा जा सकता है। जैसे, एक गाड़ी मेहरा टोल से ग्वालियर से झांसी की ओर जा रही है। फास्टैग है, तो कार सवारों को 80 रुपए टोल टैक्स के चुकाने होंगे। यदि 24 घंटे अंदर कार सवार उसी टोल से वापस लौटते हैं, तो पहले दिए टैक्स का 50 फीसदी चुकाना पड़ेगा, जो 40 रुपए होगा। मतलब, कुल 120 रुपए दोनों तरफ का टैक्स लगेगा, पर फास्टैग न होने की स्थिति में इसी वाहन को एक तरफ का 160 रुपए टैक्स देना होगा।

फास्टैग न होने से लोगों का नुकसान है

मेहरा टोल के मैनेजर सुनी यादव के मुताबिक फास्टैग का उपयोग नहीं करने पर टोल पर डबल चार्ज देना पड़ता है। इसका असर टूर बजट पर पड़ रहा है, इसलिए सभी से अपील है फास्टैग का उपयोग करें। टोल पर बहस न करें।

