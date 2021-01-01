पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में उपवास आज

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में शनिवार को राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के शहादत के दिन फूलबाग पर शनिवार को सुबह 11 बजे सामूहिक उपवास किया जाएगा। अखिल भारतीय किसान संयुक्त किसान समन्वय समिति का धरना फूलबाग पर 29 दिन से चल रहा है। जिले के किसान पलवल में किसानों के धरने में शामिल होने के लिए भी जाएंगे।

फूलबाग पर अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के अखिलेश यादव, पूरन सिंह राणा, नरेंद्र पांडे, मोहम्मद युसूफ अब्बास, राजेश शर्मा ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि कृषि कानूनों को वापिस लेने की मांग को लेकर पिछले छः महीने से शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन तथा पिछले दो महीने के दिल्ली सीमा पर डटे किसानों की एकता से घबराकर किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम कराने की सरकार का षड्यंत्र अब जगजाहिर हो चुका है।

जिस गुट ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है उस गुट की हरकतों ने बारे में किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति ने पुलिस और गृह मंत्रालय को सूचित भी किया था। लेकिन सत्ता में बैठे लोग ही षडयंत्र के पीछे थे इसलिए जानबूझ कर उन्हे लाल किले तक पहुंचने का अवसर दिया। जबकि पलवल में पुलिस ने 45 किलोमीटर तक परेड की अनुमति दी थी लेकिन 15 किलोमीटर पर पुलिस ने बर्बरतापूर्वक लाठीचार्ज किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser