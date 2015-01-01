पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क ही वैक्सीन:ग्वालियर में कोरोना का डर, बारात में मैचिंग का मास्क पहनकर हुए शामिल, बेखौफ नाचे

3 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर में निकलती बारात, जिसमें महिलाएं मास्क पहनकर नाचती हुई

शहर में कोरोना का असर जमकर बोल रहा है। बुधवार को बारातों में लोग मैचिंग का मास्क पहनकर शामिल हुए और बेखौफ नाचे हैं। बारातों में दूल्हा छोड़कर ज्यादातर लोग मास्क में ही नजर आए। ज्यादातर शादी समारोह और सड़कों से गुजरती बारातों में यही नजारा रहा है।

बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ शुभ मुहूर्त में शादियां शुरू हो गई हैं। साथ ही कोरोना भी लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। अभी शादी समारोह और अन्य सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम को लेकर जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस भी काफी सख्त है। यही कारण है कि बुधवार को शहर में बारातें तो निकलीं पर उसमें बाराती मास्क में नजर आए हैं। बारात में शामिल महिलाएं अपनी ड्रेस की मैचिंग के मास्क पहने नजर आईं और पुरूष अलग-अलग तरह के मास्क पहने दिखे हैं। कुछ जगह बारात या शादियों में कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन होता ही नहीं दिखा है।

पुलिस ने बांटे मास्क

बुधवार रात को इसी तरह इंदरगंज चौराहा पर एक बारात गुजर रही थी। बारात में शामिल लोग मास्क नहीं पहने थे। इस पर डीएसपी ट्रैफिक नरेशबाबू अन्नोटिया ने बारात को रोककर मास्क बांटे। साथ ही उन्हें समझाया कि अभी जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ रही है कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

