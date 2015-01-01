पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झगड़े का वीडियो वायरल:रास्ते को लेकर झगड़ा , छत से फेंकी ईंटे, सात घायल

ग्वालियरएक मिनट पहले
झगड़े के बाद छत से आती ईंट से खुद को बचाते कुशवाह परिवार के सदस्य

शहर के जगना पुरा में रास्ते को लेकर पड़ोसियों में झगड़ा हो गया। झगड़े में दोनों पक्ष अपनी अपनी छत पर चढ़ गए और पत्थर और ईंट फेंकी। करीब 20 मिनट तक हुए पथराव में दोनों तरफ से 7 लोग घायल हुए हैं। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर की है पर मामला शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर झगड़े का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद चर्चा में आया है। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षो पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

ग्वालियर थाना क्षेत्र के जगनापुरा में रहने वाले अनिल कुशवाह और बलवंत कुशवाह पड़ोसी हैं। जिनके घर के बीच में शासकीय जमीन पर बने रास्ते को लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद में दोनों पक्षों के बीच जमकर पथराव हुआ। इस पथराव के दौरान एक पक्ष के चार अनिल कुशवाह, लालसिंह कुशवाह, मोहन कुशवाह और ललिता कुशवाह पत्थर लगने से घायल हुए हैं जबकि दूसरी तरफ से बलवंत कुशवाह, कलिया कुशवाह और श्याम केशरी को भी चोटे आई है। वही दोनों पक्ष घायल हालत में पुलिस थाने जा पहुंचे। पुकिस ने दोनों पक्ष के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के बाद मामला दर्ज किया है।

इस मामले में ग्वालियर सर्कल सीएसपी नागेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि रास्ते को लेकर दो पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। विवाद के बाद दोनों ही पक्षों ने एक दूसरे पर पथराव कर दिया। इस पथराव के दौरान एक पक्ष के 4 लोग और दूसरे से 3 लोग घायल हो गए। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए भेजा गया है। वही पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

