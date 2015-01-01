पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  First Cold day Of The Season In Gwalior, Night Temperature At 8 Degrees In Sheopur And Bhind In The Region

मौसम:ग्वालियर में सीजन का पहला कोल्ड-डे, अंचल के श्योपुर और भिंड में रात का पारा 8 डिग्री पर

ग्वालियर
  • दिन का पारा सामान्य से 4.6 डिग्री नीचे, रात का 10.2 डिग्री पर, 18 के बाद चलेगी शीत लहर

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा के कारण ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। मंगलवार को ग्वालियर में जहां सीजन का पहला कोल्ड-डे रहा, वहीं अंचल के दतिया, भिंड, मुरैना, श्योपुर और शिवपुरी जिलों में कहीं सुबह से कोहरा तो कहीं हल्की धूप के बाद शाम तक बादल छाए रहे। इस बीच सर्द हवा चलने से लोगों ने ठिठुरन का अहसास किया।

श्योपुर में 15 किमी मीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से सर्द हवा चली जबकि ग्वालियर में दोपहर 1 बजे के बाद से चली हवा की रफ्तार 2 से 3 किमी प्रतिघंटा रही। यहां सुबह 9 से 11 बजे तक हल्की धूप निकली। इसके बाद सूरज बादलों में छिपा रहा। इससे दिन में सर्दी बढ़ गई। शहर में अधिकतम तापमान 1.2 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 20.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 4.6 डिग्री कम रहा।

अंचल के श्योपुर और भिंड में रात का पारा 8 डिग्री रहने से इन दोनों जगह की रात प्रदेश में पचमढ़ी के बाद सबसे सर्द रही। यहां रात का पारा 6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ है। बुधवार तक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर पड़ने और प्रदेश के ऊपर बने प्रेरित चक्रवात का असर खत्म होने से 18 के बाद ग्वालियर सहित पूरा अंचल शीतलहर की चपेट में आने और रात का पारा 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़कने की संभावना है।

पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी और उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा के चलते बढ़ी सर्दी

आज भी रहेंगे कोल्ड डे जैसे हालात

मौसम वैज्ञानिक एके शुक्ला के अनुसार पहाड़ बर्फ से ढके हैं। साथ ही उत्तरी हवा लगातार चल रही हैं। बादलों के बीच सूरज 8 घंटे से अधिक छिपा रहा। इससे सूर्य की किरणें जमीन तक सीधे नहीं पहुंच रहीं। साथ ही अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण ठंड बढ़ी है। अभी बुधवार को भी कोल्ड-डे जैसे हालात ग्वालियर सहित प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में बने रहने की संभावना है।

शीतलहर के कारण रेलवे स्टेशन पर ठंड से ठिठुरते यात्री। समय: दोपहर 12 बजे
शीतलहर के कारण रेलवे स्टेशन पर ठंड से ठिठुरते यात्री। समय: दोपहर 12 बजे

कोल्ड डे- कब माना जाता है

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे के अनुसार जब दिन का तापमान 20 डिग्री से कम होने के साथ ही सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे हो और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री के कम या आसपास रहे तो कोल्ड-डे माना जाता है। ग्वालियर में मंगलवार को दिन और रात का तापमान इस स्थिति में आने से शहर कोल्ड-डे की श्रेणी में आ गया।

वेद प्रकाश सिंह वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक

18 के बाद चलेगी शीतलहर बादल छंटते ही बढ़ेगा कोहरा

पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। साथ ही प्रदेश के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बना हुआ है। जिस कारण बादल छाए हुए हैं। बुधवार तक इन दोनों का असर खत्म हो जाएगा। इससे 18 के बाद ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग सहित प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में शीतलहर का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। बादल छंटने के बाद कोहरा छाना भी शुरू हो जाएगा।

