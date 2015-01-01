पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नेताओं की किस्मत का फैसला आज:डबरा का सबसे पहले, फिर ग्वालियर और आखिर में आएगा ग्वालियर पूर्व का परिणाम

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

सरकार गिराने के लिए मंत्रिमंडल और विधायकी छाेड़ने वाले नेताओं की किस्मत का फैसला मंगलवार काे हाे जाएगा। वाेटर ने उनके फैसले काे सही माना या गलत, ये भी परिणाम तय कर देंगे। जिले की ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व और डबरा विधानसभा सीट पर छह दिन पहले डाले गए मताें की गिनती मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हाेगी। मतगणना प्रेक्षकों की मौजूदगी में सुबह 7 बजे एमएलबी काॅलेज में स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम खाेला जाएगा।

इसके एक घंटे बाद तीनाें विधानसभा के 35 प्रत्याशियों को मिले मतों की गिनती होगी। पहले आधा घंटे में डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती हाेगी। इसके बाद कंट्रोल यूनिट हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की 14-14 टेबलों पर भेजी जाएंगी। इनके मतों की गिनती 8.30 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। परिणाम शाम तक आएंगे, लेकिन रुझान चार घंटे बाद आना शुरू हाे जाएंगे। डबरा में सिर्फ 24 चक्र की मतगणना हाेगी इसलिए परिणाम भी पहले आएगा। जबकि ग्वालियर में 30 और ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा में 32 चक्र में मताें की गिनती हाेगी। इस कारण सबसे आखिर में पूर्व का परिणाम आएगा।

सबसे ज्यादा वोट ग्वालियर विस में गिने जाएंगे

ये परिणाम इन राजनेताओं का भविष्य तय करेगा

  • प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर: जीते तो मंत्री पद बना रहेगा। हारने पर अगला टिकट भी संकट में।
  • सुनील शर्मा: जीते तो कांग्रेस में मजबूत होंगे, हारे तो आगे मौका मिलना मुश्किल।
  • इमरती देवी: जीतीं तो मंत्री पद बरकरार रहेगा, बड़ी नेता के तौर पर स्थापित होंगी।
  • सतीश सिकरवार: जीते तो कांग्रेस में मजबूत होंगे, हारने पर कॅरियर संकट में।
  • मुन्नालाल गोयल: जीते तो भाजपा में मजबूत होंगे। हारे तो आगे मौका मुश्किल।

मतगणना की खास बातें

  • तीन विधानसभा में कुल 465466 वोट डाले गए हैं। इनकी गिनती 86 चक्रों में होगी। डाक मतपत्रों के लिए कुल 8 टेबल लगेंगी, गिनती से पहले तक आए डाक मतपत्र मान्य होेंगे।
  • सभी मतपत्रों की गिनती के लिए 527 अधिकारी-कर्मचारी लगेंगे। प्रत्याशी प्रतिनिधि के रूप में हर टेबल पर एक-एक गणना एजेंट भी रहेगा।
  • गिनती में लगे स्टाफ को फेस शील्ड, सेनिटाइजर, मास्क और ग्लब्स मौके पर ही उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। स्टाफ के मांगने पर पीपीई किट भी दी जाएगी।
  • हर विधानसभा की 5-5 वीवी पैट मशीनों की पर्ची गिनी जाएंगी।
  • हार-जीत का अंतर यदि निरस्त डाक मतपत्र से ज्यादा या कम होगा तो रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर पुन: सत्यापन करेगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें