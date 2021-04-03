पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीआई न्यायालय:पांच आरोपियों की कल होगी पेशी

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
विशेष न्यायालय, सीबीआई में शनिवार को व्यापमं घोटाले की सुनवाई होगी। मामला वर्ष 2011 का है, जिसमें भोपाल स्थित निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज पर सरकारी कोटे की सीटों को नियम विरुद्ध तरीके से आवंटित करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। इस मामले में सीबीआई ने चालान पेश कर दिया है। आरोपियों की कुल संख्या 60 है। बुधवार को विशेष न्यायालय में विजेंद्र कुमार मेहरावत, अर्चित जैन, उपेंद्र सिंह, तेजस्वी अरजरिया, हिमांगी नरूला को तलब किया गया है।

उधर...डाॅ. यादव को हाई कोर्ट से मिली जमानत: दतिया मेडिकल काॅलेज के पूर्व सहायक अधीक्षक डाॅ. अमित यादव को मप्र हाई कोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच से राहत मिल गई है। आरोपी की जमानत याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए हाई कोर्ट ने कहा- एक फरवरी को आरोपी ने सरेंडर कर दिया है।

सीबीआई ने अपने जवाब में कहा है कि उसे आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इन परिस्थितियों में आरोपी को एक लाख की जमानत और एक लाख के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत दी जाती है। डाॅ. यादव पर 2006 में पीएमटी फर्जी तरीके से उत्तीर्ण करने का आरोप है। जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि उनके स्थान पर प्रभात चौधरी ने पीएमटी में भाग लिया था।

याचिकाकर्ता की आपत्ति, कहा-माधव नगर के ले आउट प्लान में व्यावसायिक गतिविधि संचालित करने की अनुमति नहीं
शहर की पाश कॉलोनियों में शुमार, माधवनगर में व्यावसायिक गतिविधि संचालित करने पर रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर दायर अवमानना याचिका में निगम के जवाब पर याचिकाकर्ता ने आपत्ति जताई है। निगम ने नवल सिंह की अवमानना याचिका पर हाई कोर्ट में जवाब पेश करते हुए बताया था कि माधवनगर में किए गए अतिक्रमण को हटा दिया गया है, साथ ही नियम विरुद्ध तरीके से जो दुकानें संचालित हो रही थीं, उन पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इस पर आपत्ति जताते हुए याचिकाकर्ता ने हाई कोर्ट को बताया कि माधवनगर का कुल क्षेत्रफल 94757.25 वर्ग मीटर है, जिसमें से 44406 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल प्लाट और मकान के लिए आवंटित है।

915.70 वर्गमीटर क्षेत्रफल सामुदायिक भवन, दुकान व अन्य सुविधाओं के लिए चिह्नित किया गया है। लेआउट प्लान के अनुसार पूरी कॉलोनी रिहायशी है और इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की व्यावसायिक गतिविधि संचालित करने की अनुमति प्रदान नहीं की गई है। इसके बावजूद यहां कोचिंग क्लास से लेकर नर्सिंग होम और मल्टीस्टोरी मार्केट से लेकर हॉस्टल तक संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह में होगी।

