पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनाकाल में यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर:अहमदाबाद के लिए फ्लाइट 24 से, सप्ताह में 3 दिन चलेगी

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • ट्रेन से 12 घंटे में तय हाेने वाले सफर में सिर्फ एक घंटे लगेगा

कोरोनाकाल में अंचल के यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। 24 दिसंबर से स्पाइसजेट अहमदाबाद से ग्वालियर के लिए नई उड़ान सेवा शुरू करने जा रहा है। यह फ्लाइट सप्ताह में तीन दिन मंगलवार, गुुरुवार और शनिवार को अहमदाबाद से ग्वालियर आएगी और जाएगी।

खास बात यह है कि अहमदाबाद से यात्री पुणे के लिए कनेक्टिंग फ्लाइट भी पकड़ सकेंगे। इसके लिए यात्रियों को एयरपोर्ट पर करीब 3:30 घंटे इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। अहमदाबाद की फ्लाइट से यात्रा करने पर यात्रियों को एक से सवा घंटे लगेगा। जबकि ग्वालियर से अहमदाबाद ट्रेन से सफर करने पर यात्रियों के 12:20 घंटे मिनट लगते हैं।

स्पाइसजेट ने इस उड़ान सेवा को 24 दिसंबर से 27 मार्च 2021 तक के लिए शुरू किया है। यदि यात्रियों का अच्छा रिस्पांस मिला तो इस फ्लाइट को आगे भी चलती रहेगी। अहमदाबाद से ग्वालियर के लिए जल्द ही टिकट बुकिंग शुरू हो जाएगी।

फ्लाइट के प्रस्थान व आगमन का समय
कहां से कहां प्रस्थान आगमन
अहमदाबाद से ग्वालियर सुबह 9:25 10:30 बजे
ग्वालियर से अहमदाबाद सुबह 11 1:10 बजे

फ्लाइट का शेड्यूल जारी किया
^24 मार्च से अहमदाबाद से ग्वालियर के लिए नई उड़ान सेवा शुरू हो रही है। यह उड़ान सेवा सप्ताह में 3 दिन रहेगी। स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट के चलने का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है।
-वसीम अंसारी, निदेशक, एयरपोर्ट

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें