मौसम:सीजन में पहली बार दिन का पारा 2.3 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 29.7 डिग्री पर आया

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • हवा का रुख बदलेगा, इससे अभी ज्यादा नहीं लुढ़केगा पारा

रात के बाद दिन का पारा भी सामान्य से नीचे पहुंच गया। सीजन में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है जब अधिकतम तापमान 29.7 डिग्री पर पहुंचा है। अभी तक दिन का पारा 32 डिग्री से ऊपर चल रहा था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रतिचक्रवात बन रहा है, इससे दो दिन बाद फिर से दिन और रात के तापमान में मामूली बढ़त की संभावना है। अभी दीपावली तक दिन का तापमान इससे नीचे नहीं जाएगा।

सोमवार को सुबह धुंध रही। साथ ही धूप भी तेज नहीं निकली। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी उत्तरी हवा आ रही हैं। इससे दिन के तापमान में एक साथ 2.3 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 2.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट के साथ 29.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.1 डिग्री कम रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 0.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट के साथ 11.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.5 डिग्री कम रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 87 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 26 फीसदी अधिक रही। जबकि शाम की आर्द्रता 50 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 2 फीसदी अधिक रही।

दो दिन बाद तापमान फिर बढ़ेगा
उत्तरी हवा आने के कारण दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आई है। राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रतिचक्रवात सक्रिय होने से दो दिन बाद तापमान फिर से बढ़त के साथ दर्ज होंगे।
-डीपी दुबे, मौसम वैज्ञानिक

