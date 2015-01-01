पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्वालियर में संक्रमित 15000 पार:कोरोना से चार की मौत, इनमें दो महिलाएं शामिल, 112 नए मरीज

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार चार लाेगाें ने रविवार काे इलाज के दाैरान दम ताेड़ दिया। ये चाराें ग्वालियर के हैं। इनमें दाे महिलाएं शामिल हैं। इन्हें मिलाकर जिले में काेराेना से अब तक 254 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। जबकि 112 नए लाेग संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

मृतकाें में शामिल गंगाप्रसाद शर्मा (75) निवासी ग्वालियर की सुपर स्पेशलिटी हाॅस्पिटल में माैत हुई। झांसी राेड निवासी निहाल चंद्र जैन (76) की केडीजे अस्पताल में, दाल बाजार निवासी किरण तिवारी (71) की अपोलो हॉस्पिटल में और सनवैली निवासी श्रीदेवी (83) ने बीआईएमआर हॉस्पिटल में दम ताेड़ दिया। जिले में अब तक 15072 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं। अंचल के शिवपुरी में 23, मुरैना में 7, श्याेपुर में 3, भिंड में 7 और दतिया में 2 नए मरीज पाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें