मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई:24 घंटे में चार एफआईआर, मसाले में मिलावट और रेस्टोरेंट का पनीर भी निकला खराब, दो पर कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा पत्र

ग्वालियर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बस में रखा मावा।

24 घंटे में पुलिस ने मिलावटखोरों पर चार एफआईआर दर्ज कीं। इसमें तीन मसाला बनाने वाली कंपनियों के संचालक और एक रेस्टोरेंट संचालक है। इसके अलावा शुक्रवार को दो मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई के लिए खाद्य विभाग की ओर से पुलिस को पत्र लिखा गया। इन पर शनिवार को एफआईआर दर्ज हो सकती है। मसाला बनाने वाली कंपनियों के जो सैंपल लिए थे, वह मिलावटी पाए गए।

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संदीप खेमरिया ने बताया कि जिन दुकान, रेस्टोरेंट के नमूने लिए गए हैं, आगामी पन्द्रह दिन में उनकी रिपोर्ट आएगी। जिनके भी नमूने अमानक होंगे, उन सभी पर एफआईआर दर्ज होगी। अब नमूने लेने के लिए रोज शहर में जांच की जाएगी।

यह हैं चार मामले... किसमें, क्या हुई कार्रवाई

  • थीम रोड पर महेंद्र पाल निवासी दुष्यंत नगर सेवन स्पाइस नाम से रेस्टोरेंट चलाता है। 28 फरवरी 2020 को खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संदीप खेमरिया ने उसके रेस्टोरेंट में से पनीर का सैंपल लिया था। नमूने को जांच के लिए भोपाल स्थित लैब भेजा गया। पनीर का नमूना जांच में अमानक निकला। महेंद्र पाल पर एफआईआर के लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी संदीप खेमरिया ने कंपू थाना पुलिस को पत्र लिखा। कंपू थाने में गुरुवार देर रात धोखाधड़ी और आईपीसी की धारा 272 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में अमित गुप्ता मसाले की फैक्ट्री चलाते हैं। उनकी फैक्ट्री से मसाले के नमूने लिए गए थे। धनिया पाउडर, मिर्ची पाउडर के नमूने अमानक निकले। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी गोविंद नारायण सरगैयां की शिकायत पर बहोड़ापुर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की।
  • बहोड़ापुर स्थित सूरज नगर में श्री बालाजी गृह उद्योग के नाम से मनोज धाकड़ मसाले की फैक्ट्री चलाते हैं। शिवंजलि ब्रांड के नाम से मसाले बेचे जाते हैं। जिन मसालों के नमूने लिए गए, वह अमानक मिलने पर बहोड़ापुर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।
  • इंदरगंज पुलिस ने कंचन गुप्ता निवासी मैनावाली गली पर एफआईआर दर्ज की। तानसेन मसाले के नाम से उनकी फैक्ट्री चलती है। धनिया पाउडर, मिर्च और हल्दी पाउडर में मिलावट पाई गई। इसके बाद एफआईआर दर्ज हुई।

बस में आया 5 क्विंटल मावा जब्त, नमूने लेकर छाेड़ा

दीपावली पर दूसरे शहर में बना मावा भारी मात्रा में खप गया। इसी तरह की सूचना शुक्रवार को अफसरों को लगी तो वे गोला का मंदिर पर खड़े हो गए। यहां पर एक बस में 10 बोरियों में रखा पांच क्विंटल जब्त कर पांच नमूने लिए।

यह मावा संगम बस सर्विस की बस से मुरैना से ग्वालियर आया था। नमूने रमेश सिंह धाकरे की मौजूदगी में लेकर उसे ही मावा दे दिया गया। शुक्रवार को ही नई सड़क पर द्वारिका पेडा से पेडे का, पंडित स्वीट्स से मिल्क केक का, शाही मिष्ठान से बूंदी का लड्‌डू व शाही गजक का व विकास इंटर प्राइजेज से मुखिया जी स्वीट सुपारी, मैंथॉल व सुपारी कतरन के नमूने लिए गए। ऐसे ही दाल बाजार में श्रीराम मिष्ठान भंडार से मावा, गुलाब जामुन व रसगुल्ला के नमूने लिए गए।

