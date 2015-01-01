पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

असुरक्षित बाजार:महाराज बाड़े पर पांच घंटे में चार महिलाओं के रुपए व गहने चोरी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली और शादी के लिए खरीदारी करने आई थीं महिलाएं
  • पुलिसकर्मी बोले- एफआईआर कराने से कुछ नहीं होगा, भीड़ में चोर को कहां ढूंढेंगे

महाराज बाड़े पर दीपावली और शादी के लिए खरीदारी करने आई चार महिलाओं के रुपए व गहने गुरुवार को चोरी हो गए। चोरी गए सामान की कीमत लगभग 2 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। मुरैना से अपने भाई के साथ खरीदारी करने आई एक महिला के करीब ढाई तोला वजनी सोने के गहने पर्स से चोरी हो गए तो उसने पुलिसकर्मियों से संपर्क किया, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी बोले- एफआईआर कराने से कुछ नहीं होगा।

इतनी भीड़ में चोर को कहां ढूंढेंगे। महिला रोती हुई अपने भाई के साथ मुरैना के लिए रवाना हुई और रास्ते में उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उसे बानमोर के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा।मुरैना के अंबाह की रहने वाली राधिका पत्नी प्रमोद शर्मा के भतीजे की 19 नवंबर को शादी है। वह अपने भाई के साथ शादी के लिए कपड़े व अन्य सामान खरीदने ग्वालियर आई थीं। खरीदारी के दौरान उनका सामान चोरी हो गया।

महिला ने सुभाष मार्केट में कपड़े और अन्य सामान खरीदा

मुरैना की महिला और उनके भाई ने सुभाष मार्केट में कपड़े, कॉस्मेटिक किट और जूती खरीदीं। सुभाष मार्केट में भीड़ अधिक थी, इसलिए उन्होंने अपने टॉप्स, सोने की चेन, और तीन अंगूठी उतारकर पर्स में रख लीं। खरीदारी करने के बाद वह वापस महाराज बाड़े की तरफ जा रही थीं। जैसे ही धर्मपुरी मंदिर के पास पहुंची तो उनके भाई की नजर पर्स पर पड़ी। उनके पर्स की चेन खुली थी।

भाई के टोकने पर जब उन्होंने पर्स देखा तो पर्स में से सोने के गहने और आठ हजार रुपए गायब थे। वह बुरी तरह घबरा गईं और रोने लगीं। पास में ही एक महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर और पुलिसकर्मी खड़े थे। इन लोगों ने घटना के बारे में बताया तो उन्होंनेे कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया। यह भी कहा कि एफआईआर कराने से कुछ नहीं होगा। महिला अपने भाई के साथ लौट गई।

सुरक्षा दावों की खुली पोल
त्योहार पर सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस के दावों की पोल खुल गई है। एसपी अमित सांघी ने बाकायदा महिला फोर्स तैनात कराया था। लेकिन इसके बाद भी चोरी की घटनाएं नहीं थम रहीं।

इसलिए बढ़ीं घटनाएं
महाराज बाड़ा और आसपास के बाजारों में चोरी की घटनाएं इसलिए बढ़ रही हैं, क्योंकि महाराज बाड़े और आसपास के बाजारों में हॉकर्स की वजह से भीड़ बढ़ रही है। कई जगह हालात ऐसे हैं, पैदल निकलने तक में परेशानी हो रही है। ऐसे में चोर सक्रिय हो गए हैं।

इनके पर्स से भी चोरी
महाराज बाड़े से ही रीना शाक्य निवासी मुरार के पर्स से 20 हजार रुपए चोरी हो गए। इसके अलावा भी यहां से दो महिलाओं के पर्स से सामान चोरी हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें