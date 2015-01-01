पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्यार में धोखा:सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्ती फिर प्यार, छात्रा को साथ ले गया युवक, मांग भरी और 38 दिन तक करता रहा दुष्कर्म

ग्वालियर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेलवे पुलिस ने पकड़ा है
  • ग्वालियर पुलिस को सौंपा, अपहरण, दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज

16 साल की छात्रा से सोशल मीडिया पर एक युवक ने दोस्ती की, फिर प्यार का इजहार किया। इतना ही नहीं दोस्ती के कुछ दिन बाद ही वह छात्रा को अपने जाल में फंसाकर भगा ले गया। दिल्ली पहुंचा यहां एक रूम किराए पर लिया। छात्रा की मांग भरी और 38 दिन तक उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा। छात्रा ने विरोध किया तो उसे जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। अभी दो दिन पहले वह बैंगलुरू जाने के लिए ट्रेन में थे, तभी नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेलवे पुलिस की नजर नाबालिग छात्रा पर पड़ी और उन्हें पकड़ लिया। पूरा मामला खुला तो तत्काल ग्वालियर पुलिस को सूचना दी है। पुलिस आरोपी और छात्रा को ले आई है।

गोला का मंदिर अमलतास कॉलोनी निवासी 16 वर्षीय लड़की 10वीं की छात्रा है। पिता मालनपुर की एक कंपनी में इंजीनियर हैं। छात्रा 1 नवंबर को दोपहर अपनी फ्रेंड से मिलने का कहकर निकली थी, लेकिन वापस नहीं लौटी। जब उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला तो परिजन ने गोला का मंदिर थाने में सूचना दी। छात्रा नाबालिग थी इसलिए पुलिस ने अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कर लिया। पुलिस ने काफी तलाश किया पर कोई सुराग नहीं मिल रहा था। शनिवार सुबह नागपुर रेलवे पुलिस का फोन गोला का मंदिर पुलिस को आया। उन्होंने बताया कि आपके क्षेत्र की एक 16 साल की छात्रा को युवक पत्नी बनाकर ले जा रहा था। जिससे संदेह होने पर हमने पकड़ा है। यह सूचना मिलते ही गोला का मंदिर पुलिस नागपुर पहुंची और नाबालिग को निगरानी में लिया। आरोपी नीलेश उर्फ संजू कुशवाह निवासी भिंड को हिरासत में लेकर वापस आ गई है। आरोपी पर नाबालिग के अपहरण, दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज किया है। मदद करने पर पिता व ममेरे भाई को भी आरोपी बनाया है।

ऐसे फंसाया अपने जाल में…

छात्रा सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टिव रहती थी। कुछ समय पूर्व उसे सोशल मीडिया पर भिंड निवासी नीलेश उर्फ संजू कुशवाह ने फ्रेंडशिप ऑफर की। छात्रा ने उसे स्वीकार कर लिया। कुछ दिन सामान्य बात चलने के बाद दोनों ने एक दूसरे के फोटो मंगवाए। इसके बाद नीलेश ने अपने प्यार का इजहार कर दिया। छात्रा ने भी उसे कुबूल कर लिया। सितंबर 2020 में दोनों सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म से निकलकर बाहर मिलने लगे। यहां नीलेश ने उसे हमेशा अपनी पत्नी बनाकर खुश रखने की बात कहकर जाल में फंसा लिया। 1 नवंबर को वह छात्रा को अपने ममेरे भाई प्रदीप की मदद से भगा ले गया। यहां से बस में बैठकर दिल्ली पहुंचे। वहां जब छात्रा से संबंध बनाने का प्रयास किया तो उसने पहले शादी के लिए कहा। इस पर आरोपी ने घर में ही उसकी मांग भरकर विश्वास जीता और अगले दिन मंदिर में शादी का वादा कर दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद वह लगातार 38 दिन तक दुष्कर्म करता रहा। विरोध पर जान से मारने की धमकी देता। 10 दिसंबर को दिल्ली से बैंगलुरू जाते समय वह नागपुर पर पकड़ा गया है।

