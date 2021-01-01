पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण की तैयारी:1 फरवरी से शहर के सभी 66 वार्डों में हर घर से लिया जाएगा कचरा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • अभी तक 55 वार्डों में गाड़ियां पहुंचाने का दावा

1 फरवरी से नगर निगम सभी 66 वार्डाें में हर घर से कचरा लेगा। इसके लिए तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। निगम अधिकारियों का दावा है कि अभी 55 वार्डों में हर घर से कचरा लिया जा रहा है। हर वार्ड में हर घर से कचरा लेने के लिए निगम ने 50 नए वाहनों को तीनों विधानसभा में आवंटित कर दिया है। 12 और वाहन 30 जनवरी तक आ जाएंगे। इन वाहनों की मदद से कचरा कलेक्शन कार्य 100 फीसदी किया जाएगा। नए वाहनों के चलने से शुक्रवार को केदारपुर लैंडफिल साइट पर 457 टन कचरा पहुंचा। अभी तक यहां राेज 400 टन कचरा ही पहुंचता था।

जिन्हाेंने कचरा फैलाया, उनसे कराई सफाई और वसूला जुर्माना
निगम के अपर आयुक्त मुकुल गुप्ता शुक्रवार की रात महाराज बाड़ा पहुंचे। यहां शराब की दुकान के बाहर कचरा पड़ा था। अपर आयुक्त ने दुकान के मालिक और कर्मचारियों से ही कचरे को उठवाया। सफाई कराने के बाद 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला।

हर घर से लिया जाएगा कचरा
^निगम के सभी 66 वार्डों में डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन 100 प्रतिशत करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। एक फरवरी से ऐसा करने के लिए कहा गया है। -आशीष सक्सेना, संभागायुक्त एवं प्रशासक नगर निगम

ये हैं निगम के सामने चुनौतियां

  • सूखा-गीला कचरा अलग-अलग कर केदारपुर साइट तक पहुंचाना
  • लैंडफिल साइट पर लगातार जैविक खाद बनाना और कचरे का निपटान करना
  • सार्वजनिक टाॅयलेट को और बेहतर करना होगा। सभी में पानी की उपलब्धता जरूरी है।
  • सड़कों की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार की जरूरत है।
  • सभी कचरा सेंटर (एफसीटीएस) चालू करना होंगे।
