ट्रेनों का शेड्यूल जारी:ग्वालियर से बलरामपुर 25 से, भोपाल के लिए 26 से इंटरसिटी और पुणे एक्सप्रेस 28 से चलेगी

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
कोरोनाकाल में 8 माह से रद्द चल रहीं कुछ ट्रेनों का रेलने और शेड्यूल जारी किया है। ग्वालियर से भोपाल के लिए शिवपुरी और गुना के रास्ते ट्रेन नंबर 04198/97 इंटरसिटी ट्रेन 26 नवंबर से स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी। ग्वालियर से बलरामपुर के लिए 25 से ट्रेन नंबर 04199 और 04200 बलरामपुर से ग्वालियर के बीच 26 नवंबर से चलेगी।

ग्वालियर-पुणे एक्सप्रेस भी 28 नवंबर से चलेगी। ट्रेन नंबर 02621/02622 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली-एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन रोज चलेगी। ट्रेन नंबर-02621 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली तमिलनाडु सुपरफास्ट 24 नवंबर से चलेगी।

