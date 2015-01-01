पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:गोल पहाड़िया पर एफआरवी ने पकड़ा बाइक चोर

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
जनकगंज क्षेत्र के गोल पहाड़िया पर घर के बाहर खड़ी बाइक का ताला तोड़कर ले जा रहे चोर को एफआरवी ने पकड़ लिया। पुलिस पकड़े गए चोर से पूछताछ कर रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, गोल पहाड़िया स्थित शांति स्कूल के पास रहने वाले कमल सिंह के घर के बाहर खड़ी बाइक का ताला तोड़कर एक युवक ले जाने लगा। जब बाइक स्टार्ट नहीं हुई तब युवक उसे पैदल ही लेकर जाने लगा।

इसी दौरान गश्त कर रही एफआरवी पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी की नजर उस पर पड़ी तो वह घबरा कर बाइक खड़ी कर भागने लगा। जिस पर पुलिस कर्मियों ने पीछा युवक को पकड़ लिया। पकड़े गए चोर का नाम आकाश निवासी घासमंडी बताया गया है। पुलिस उससे अन्य चोरियों के संबंध में पूछताछ कर रही है।

