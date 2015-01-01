पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुक्त ने वेतन भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए:कचरा वाहन चालकों ने की हड़ताल, आश्वासन पर स्थगित

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
वेतन नहीं मिलने से नाराज ईको ग्रीन के वाहन चालकों ने बुधवार को हड़ताल कर दी। कचरा वाहनों के नहीं चलने से शहर में कचरे के ढेर नजर आए। इसके बाद आयुक्त संदीप माकिन ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 को ध्यान में रखकर चिड़ियाघर में बैठक बुलाई। इसमें उन्होंने ईको ग्रीन कंपनी के चालकों सहित सभी कर्मचारियों को वेतन का भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद कचरा वाहन चालकों ने हड़ताल स्थगित कर दी। इधर कचरा उठाने के लिए संसाधनों के संबंध में आयुक्त ने संबंधित अधिकारियों से चालू वाहनों के बारे में पूछा। उन्होंने खराब वाहनों को ठीक करने वाली कंपनी को 12 लाख रुपए का भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए।

नगर निगम ने ईको ग्रीन कंपनी के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल के चलते अक्टूबर में कंपनी के वाहन और कचरा कलेक्शन सेंटर का अधिग्रहण कर लिया था। वहां काम करने वाले 485 कर्मचारियों को निगम ने आउटसोर्ट के रूप में काम दिया। लेकिन अफसरों ने उनके भुगतान के बारे में नहीं सोचा। वेतन नहीं मिलने से नाराज चालकों ने बुधवार को हड़ताल कर दी। उन्होंने कचरा वाहन नहीं चलाए। इधर बिल का भुगतान नहीं होने के कारण बिजली कंपनी ने कचरा कलेक्शन सेंटर का कनेक्शन काट दिया है।

रोड स्वीपिंग मशीनें आएंगी
नगर निगम सड़कों की सफाई के लिए रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन मंगा रहा है। अगले सप्ताह तक तीन स्वीपिंग मशीन आ जाएंगी। वहीं शहर के 66 वार्डों से निकलने वाले कचरे को उठाने के लिए निगम के 180 वाहन चल रहे हैं। अभी 50 नए टिपर वाहन और आने हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि नए 50 वाहन और ठीक होकर आने वाले 50 वाहनों के शामिल होने के बाद सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार हो जाएगा।

चालकों को मिलेगा वेतन
वेतन नहीं मिलने से चालकों ने हड़ताल कर दी थी। सूचना मिलने के बाद चालकों को समझाया गया। उनका वेतन खाते में गुरुवार को पहुंच जाएगा। नगर निगम सड़कों को साफ करने के लिए रोड स्वीपिंग मशीनें जल्दी मंगाएगा।
-संदीप माकिन, आयुक्त नगर निगम

