बदहाल व्यवस्था:कचरा गाड़ियां 172 से घटाकर 103 कर दीं इसलिए घर का कचरा अब सड़क पर

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
जिंसी नाला नंबर एक पर सड़क पर लगा कचरे का ढेर।
  • 18 अक्टूबर को ईकोग्रीन कंपनी से छीना गया था शहर की सफाई का काम
  • नगर निगम ने कमान संभाली ताे सुधरने के बजाय और बिगड़ गई सफाई व्यवस्था, लोग हो रहे परेशान

ईको ग्रीन कंपनी को हटाकर सफाई व्यवस्था की कमान अपने हाथ में लेने के बाद भी नगर निगम सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं कर पाया है बल्कि व्यवस्था बदलने से घरों से कचरा लेने वाली गाड़ियां ही कम हो गईं हैं। कंपनी रोज 172 गाड़ियाें काे घराें से कचरा लेने के लिए भेजती थी, लेकिन निगम महज 103 गाड़ियां चला रहा है। नतीजा- कई कॉलोनी और मोहल्लों में गाड़ियां नहीं पहुंच रहीं हैं इसलिए लोग कचरे को सड़क पर फेंक रहे हैं।

व्यवस्था से जुडे़ लोगों ने नाम न छापने के अनुरोध पर बताया कि पहले घरों से 70 से 80 फीसदी तक कचरा एकत्रित किया जाता था लेकिन गाड़ियां कम हाेने के कारण अब 50 प्रतिशत कचरा भी राेज नहीं लिया जा रहा है। जबकि नगर निगम कचरा कलेक्शन के बदले हर घर मालिक से संपत्तिकर के साथ सफाई शुल्क भी वसूल रहा है। बता दें कि बार-बार हड़ताल के कारण सफाई व्यवस्था लड़खड़ाने पर कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने धारा 144 का आदेश जारी कर गत 18 अक्टूबर को ईको ग्रीन कंपनी के वाहनों को अधिग्रहित कर लिया था।

हर डिपो में 5-10 वाहन खराब
निगम के शहर में तीन डिपो हैं। हर दिन 5-10 वाहन हर डिपाे में ब्रेकडाउन की स्थिति में रहते हैं। ये वाहन वर्कशॉप से सामान वक्त पर नहीं मिलने से समय पर ठीक नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

वाहनों को ठीक करा रहे हैं
^निगम में खराब पड़े वाहनों को ठीक कराने के लिए कंपनियों के पास पहुंचाया जा रहा है। तीन वाहन ठीक होकर आ गए हैं। सभी ठीक होने पर सिस्टम बेहतर हो जाएगा।
-संदीप माकिन, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

कचरा गाड़ियाें की वजह से ऐसे बिगड़ी व्यवस्था
ग्वालियर विधानसभा: यहां 21 वार्डों से कचरा कलेक्शन होता है। ईको ग्रीन कंपनी ने इस क्षेत्र में 84 वाहन लगाए थे, लेकिन नगर निगम 44 टिपर वाहन ही चला पा रहा है। वाहन 50 फीसदी तक कम हाेने के कारण राेज पूरा कचरा उठना संभव नहीं है।
हालात: यहां के वार्ड- 5 में पहले 5 कचरा गाड़ियोंं से घरों का कचरा लिया जाता था। हर गाड़ी तीन से चार फेरे लगाती थी। अब 2 टिपर वाहनों पर ये जिम्मेदारी है। वार्ड-1 के हालात भी कुछ ऐसे ही हैं। यहां पर ईको ग्रीन की 4 गाड़ियां जाती थीं। निगम दो गाड़ियों को ही पहुंचा पा रहा है। वार्ड-32 में भी 4 की जगह 2 गाड़ियां ही चल रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में हर घर से कचरा नहीं लिया जा रहा है।
दक्षिण विधानसभा: नगर निगम के 66 वार्डों में से 20 वार्ड इसी विधानसभा में हैं। ईको ग्रीन ने इन वार्डों से कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए 43 वाहन लगाए थे। नगर निगम 27 टिपर वाहनों का ही उपयोग कर पा रहा है।
हालात: वार्ड-38 में ईको ग्रीन पांच गाड़ियों को भेजती थी, लेकिन निगम दो गाड़ियों से काम करा रहा है। वार्ड-52 में 4 टिपर वाहनों की जगह 3 ही जा रहे हैं। जो जा रहे हैं, उनके फेरे कम लग रहे हैं।
ग्वालियर पूर्व और ग्रामीण विधानसभा: पूर्व विधानसभा के 19 और ग्रामीण विधानसभा के 6 वार्डों की जिम्मेदारी के लिए ईको ग्रीन 45 टिपर वाहनों का उपयोग करती थी। नगर निगम 32 से ही काम चला रहा है।
हालात: दीनदयाल नगर शहर का सबसे बड़ा क्षेत्र है। यहां पहले 9 टिपर वाहनों से कचरा लिया जाता था। अब 2 वाहन ही भेजे जा रहे हैं। वार्ड-28 में 4 की जगह दो गाड़ियों से कचरा एकत्रित कराया जा रहा है। जबकि वार्ड-20-21 में टिपर की जगह ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली और बुलेरो गाड़ी को भेजा जा रहा है, जो सड़कों पर डले कचरे तक ही सिमट कर रह गए हैं। इस वजह से घरों पर वाहन जा ही नहीं पा रहे हैं।

