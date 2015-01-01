पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेज रफ्तार ने ली दो की जान:अहमदाबाद जा रहे थे बाइक की रफ्तार बिगड़ी डिवाइडर से टकराई, दो की मौत

ग्वालियर44 मिनट पहले
घटना स्थल से मिला मृतक का आधार कार्ड

बुधवार शाम तेज रफ्तार दो युवकों की जान ले गई। औरेया से अहमदाबाद के लिए निकले दो युवकों की बाइक की रफ्तार झांसी रोड पर आकर बिगड़ गई। बाइक लहराते हुए डिवाइडर से टकराई है। बाइक पर सवार दोनों युवकों की मौत हो गई है। घटना झांसी रोड पर आईटीएम के पास की है। पुलिस ने शवों को निगरानी में लेकर मामला दर्ज किया है।

बुधवार शाम झांसी रोड पर आईटीएम कॉलेज के पास पुलिस को डिवाइडर पर एक बाइक क्रमांक यूपी79 यू-6228 पड़ी होने और दो युवकों के घायल पड़े होने की खबर मिली थी। जिस पर बिलौआ की डायल 100 मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया था। मृतक के पास से मोबाइल मिला है। जब पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही थी तभी अचानक मृतक का मोबाइल पर कॉल आया। कॉल करने वाले ही मृतक की पहचान यूपी औरेया निवासी 28 वर्षीय शिशुपाल सिंह पुत्र भगवान सिंह और उसके साथी 30 वर्षीय विश्वनाथ सिंह पुत्र राजेन्द्र सिंह के रूप में हुई है। यह अहमदाबाद गुजरात में एक फैक्ट्री में कर्मचारी हैं। दीपावली पर घर आए थे बाइक से वापस लौट रहे थे। झांसी रोड पर अचानक बाइक की रफ्तार बिगड़ने पर हादसे का शिकार हुए हैं। पुलिस ने शव को डेड हाउस में रखवा दिया है। परिजन को सूचना दे दी है। गुरूवार को पोस्टमार्टम किया जाएगा।

