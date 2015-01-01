पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीडवाना ओली की घटना:डिप्रेशन में चल रहे किराना कारोबारी ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी की

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
व्यापार में घाटा होने से डिप्रेशन में चल रहे किराना कारोबारी ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। घटना डीडवाना ओली की है।

टीआई कोतवाली राजीव गुप्ता ने बताया कि डीडवाना ओली के रहने वाले निर्मल (43) पुत्र बाबूलाल अग्रवाल किराना कारोबारी थे। दाल बाजार में उनकी दुकान थी। कुछ महीने पहले व्यापार में उन्हें घाटा हो गया। व्यापार में घाटा होने के बाद बाजार से भी कर्ज लिया था। इससे वह काफी परेशान चल रहे थे। घाटे के चलते व्यापार चौपट हो गया और कर्जदार रुपए के लिए दबाव बना रहे थे। इससे वह परेशान चल रहे थे। कुछ दिनों से गुमसुम रहने लगे।

परिजनों ने काफी समझाने की कोशिश की। उन्होंने परिजनों से बात करना भी कम कर दिया था। सुबह करीब 7 बजे जागे। इसके बाद परिजनों से बात की। फिर वापस अपने कमरे में चले गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने फांसी लगा ली। कुछ देर बाद जब परिजनों की नजर पड़ी तब घटना का पता लगा। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बुलाया। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।

