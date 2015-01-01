पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला मौसम:प्रदेश में ग्वालियर का दिन सबसे ठंडा, मंडला के बाद रात का तापमान भी प्रदेश में सबसे कम 15.4 डिग्री रहा

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
कंपू। दोपहर 1 बजे
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर और अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने से छाए रहे बादल

नवंबर में ही प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक ठंडा ग्वालियर बना हुआ है। गुुरुवार को प्रदेश में अधिकतम तापमान सबसे कम ग्वालियर का 24.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि मंडल के बाद ग्वालियर की रात प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडी रही। मंडला का न्यूनतम तापमान जहां 14.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं ग्वालियर का 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

गुुरुवार को सुबह 8 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 2 बजे तक धूप निकली। लेकिन पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर और अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने के कारण दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद बादल छा गए। दोपहर 3 बजे ही शाम की तरह सड़कों पर नजारा हो गया। घटाएं छाने के कारण अंधेरा छा गया जिस कारण वाहन चालकों को दिन में ही लाइटें जलानी पड़ीं। हालांकि अंचल में केवल भिंड के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 24 घंटे के दौरान बादलों का असर थोड़ा कम होगा। साथ ही रात के तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। जबकि दिन का तापमान बढ़त के साथ दर्ज होने की संभावना है।

लगातार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आने से कड़ाके की ठंड से राहत
दीपावली से अब तक 2 पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो चुके हैं। तीसरा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 22 नवंबर को सक्रिय होगा। इससे बादल छाए रहेंगे। रात के तापमान में ज्यादा गिरावट की संभावना नहीं है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता के कारण ही अभी कड़ाके की ठंड से राहत है।

शाम से बढ़ गई ठंड
शाम को हल्की सर्द हवा चलने से ठंड बढ़ गई। पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 0.2 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 24.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 4.2 डिग्री कम रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 0.6 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 15.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 3.6 डिग्री अधिक रहा।

आज भी छाए रहेंगे बादल
अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। साथ ही पश्चिमी मप्र के ऊपर चक्रवाती घेरा बना हुआ है। तीसरा सिस्टम सिक्किम से लेकर मप्र के ऊपर से एक ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है। तीन सिस्टम सक्रिय है। इससे अगले 24 घंटे के दौरान बादल छाए रहेंगे।
-वेद प्रकाश सिंह, मौसम वैज्ञानिक

