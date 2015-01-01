पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम ने ली करवट:ग्वालियर में आधे घंटे तक झमाझम, भीगते हुए की गोवर्धन पूजा

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 15.1 डिग्री पर आया, 24 घंटों में बादल छाए रहने के आसार

शहर में रविवार को झमाझम बारिश हुई। दीपावली के अगले दिन गोवर्धन पूजा होती है। सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए थे। दोपहर करीब 1 बजे हल्की बारिश और 2 बजे से तेज बारिश हुई है। करीब 30 मिनट तक झमाझम बारिश हुई है। रविवार को न्यूततम तापमान भी 15.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। लोगों को रात को ठंड का कम अहसास हुआ है। अगले 24 घंटों तक आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के आसार हैं।

अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ् जम्मू कश्मीर ऊपर से गुजर रहा है, जिससे वहां बर्फबारी की संभावना है, लेकिन इस कारण अंचल का मौसम प्रभावित हो गया है। शनिवार को दीपावली थी। रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजन हुआ। सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए थे, जो दोपहर होते-होते बरस गए।

24 घंटे रहेंगे बादल

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि मौसम का यह मिजाज अगले 24 घंटे तक ऐसे ही बने रहने के आसार है। तीन दिन बाद मौसम में बदलाव आ सकता है। अंचल में धुंध के साथ ठंड भी बढ़ेगी।

बीमारियों का खतरा

मौसम के बार-बार बदलने के कारण बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ गया है। बारिश से वायरल डिसीज के बढ़ने की संभावना है। ऐसे में बुजुर्गों और बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है।

