ऑनलाइन लोन के चक्कर में ठग गए एसडीओ:चंद मिनटों में 40 लाख का लोन लेने चले थे, जेब से निकल गए 5.91 लाख रुपए

ग्वालियर30 मिनट पहले
  • शहर के विश्वविद्यालय थाना में FIR दर्ज
  • इसी तरह ठगी करने वाली एक गैंग यूपी में पकड़ी है
  • पूछताछ के लिए भेजी जा रही है एक टीम

चंद मिनटों में बिना कागज के झंझट के आसानी से ऑनलाइन 40 लाख रुपए का लोन लेने के चक्कर में बिजली कंपनी के एसडीओ की जेब से 5.91 लाख रुपए निकल गए। घटना विश्वविद्यालय थाना क्षेत्र के विंडसर हिल्स की है। ठगी का शिकार एसडीओ अभी भिंड बिजली कंपनी में पदस्थ है। मामले की शिकायत सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय थाना में की गई है। पुलिस को अभी हाल ही में पता लगा है कि यूपी के नोएडा में एक इसी तरह से ठगी करने वाली गैंग पकड़ी है। इस मामले में पूछताछ करने मंगलवार को एक टीम यूपी के लिए रवाना होगी।

शहर के विंडसर हिल्स निवासी नासिर पुत्र यूएफ अली बिजली कंपनी में एसडीओ (सब डिविजन ऑफिसर) हैं और अभी भिंड में पदस्थ हैं। कुछ समय पूर्व उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बजाज एलाइंस के नाम से एक लोन का विज्ञापन देखा था। जिसमें तत्काल ऑनलाइन बिना कागजी झंझट के लोन देने का दावा था। उन्हें मकान बनवाने के लिए 40 लाख रुपए का लोन चाहिए था। इस पर विज्ञापन में दिए नंबरों पर उन्होंने कॉल कर बातचीत की। कॉल करने पर रमन गौतम नामक युवक ने उनसे बात की और उन्हें जल्द लोन दिलाने का दावा किया। साथ ही कंपनी के अन्य अफसर राजीव सक्सैना, अजय कुमार व निशा मैडम से बात कराई। इन सभी ने एसडीओ को इस तरह से झांसे में लिया कि उन्होंने उनके द्वारा दिए गए फॉर्म को ऑनलाइन भरकर सबमिट कर दिया। फाॅर्म जमा होने के बाद से ही निशा ने उसे कॉल कर पहले फाइल चार्ज, उसके बाद सिक्योरिटी डिपोजिट और कभी बीमा की बात कह कर उनसे अलग-अलग किश्तों में 5 लाख 91 हजार रुपए अपने खातों में जमा करा लिए।

विश्वास दिलाने लोन एप्रूव कर भेजे फर्जी दस्तावेज

ठगों ने एसडीओ को विश्वास दिलाने के लिए कंपनी की ओर से लोन एप्रूव के फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कर उन्हें वॉटसऐप पर भेज दिए। इसी दस्तावेज के चक्कर में वह उनके झांसे में आए और उनके खाते में रुपए जमा कराते चले गए। जब ठगी का अहसास हुआ तो एसडीओ ने पहले एसपी ग्वालियर को शिकायत की। इसके बाद सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया है।

