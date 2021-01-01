पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापमं कांड:49 याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई, फैसला सुरक्षित; सीबीआई ने कहा- आरोपियों ने जांच में नहीं किया सहयोग

49 आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर मंगलवार को हाई कोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच में सुनवाई हुई। (फाइल फोटो)
निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज में नियम विरुद्ध प्रवेश लेने के मामले से जुड़े 49 आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर मंगलवार को हाई कोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच में सुनवाई हुई। सुनवाई के बाद जस्टिस शील नागू और जस्टिस आनंद पाठक की डिवीजन बेंच ने फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया। सीबीआई ने कोर्ट को बताया कि ज्यादातर आरोपियों ने जांच में सहयोग नहीं किया। कुछ ने सवालों के या ताे गाेलमाेल जवाब दिए या फिर वे बताए गए समय पर नहीं आए।

मंगलवार को जिन आरोपियों की याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई, उनमें से लगभग 6 आरोपी ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने हाल में ही अग्रिम जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की है और उन्हें अंतरिम राहत भी नहीं मिली है। इन मामलों में जवाब पेश करने के लिए सीबीआई को जवाब देने के लिए कहा गया है।

इन आरोपियों की सुनवाई
डॉ. सिराज, डॉ. एनएम श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. एससी तिवारी, डॉ. देव्यानी पटेल, डॉ. जितेंद्र केन, डॉ. वीरेंद्र मोहन, डॉ. सागर नवानी, डॉ. लोकेश कुमार सोनी, विजेंद्र कुमार मीरावत, डॉ. अंशुल दुबे, निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज के संचालक ,डॉ.आएशा शेख, डॉ. शेख सदफ, गिरीश कानिटकर, डॉ. रवि, एसएन सक्सेना, तेजस्वी अरजरिया, हरप्रीत अरोरा, नेहिल निगम, प्रदन्या दिलीप कापदेव, फऱहा खान, फरहत खान, ज्योति शर्मा, सोनू पचौरी, जितेंद्र कुमार, डॉ. सलमान हसन, दिलजीत कौर, अर्चा दीक्षित, दिलप्रीत कौर, जिया जफर, वोल्गा कैथवार, विजय सिंह भदौरिया, डॉ. धर्मेंद्र कुमार, अर्चित जैन, डॉ. दीक्षा, यशपाल सिंह, प्रतिक्षित रघुवंशी, सुमित चौहान, गौरव वर्मा, गौरी ठाकरे, लोकेश शर्मा, आशीष तिवारी, गौरव झमतानी, डॉ. तहलील, डॉ. मानसी, डॉ. बृजेंद्र मिश्रा, डॉ. साक्षी, डॉ. अनीरा, डॉ. हेमांगी नरूला, आयुष शर्मा।

