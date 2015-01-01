पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक पर पड़े पत्थर उठाकर मारे:डिस्चार्ज रॉड ठीक से नहीं लगाने पर टोका तो हेल्पर ने टेक्नीशियन को पीटा

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे की ओएचई लाइन में डिस्चार्ज रॉड ठीक से नहीं लगाने पर टेक्नीशियन अमित कुमार को करंट लग गया। इस बात पर मौके पर खड़े हजीरा निवासी टेक्नीशियन बृजेश्वर राजावत ने हेल्पर ओपी शुक्ला को घाटमपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर लापरवाही से काम करने पर टोका, जिस पर हेल्पर ने तैश में आकर कान पर थप्पड़ जड़ दिया।

श्री राजावत के अनुसार उसने ट्रैक पर पड़े पत्थर उठाकर मारना शुरू कर दिया। साथ ही मुक्के मारे जिससे वह उल्टी करने लगा। मामला बुधवार का है।

टेक्नीशियन का आरोप था कि झगड़े के दो घंटे बाद वह जब साइट पर बैठकर खाना खा रहा था तभी हेल्पर शुक्ला आया और उसने पीछे से सिर पर डंडे से वार कर दिया। इस दौरान वह बेहोश हो गया। इसके बाद उसने डंडे से पीटा जिससे पूरे शरीर में नीले निशान पड़ गए हैं।

घाटमपुर में पुलिस ने दर्ज नहीं किया प्रकरण: झांसी मंडल के घाटमपुर स्टेशन में तैनात टेक्नीशियन बृजेश्वर राजावत के मुताबिक, करंट लगने पर जब हेल्पर ओपी शुक्ला को टोका तो वह गुस्से में आ गया।

मौके पर मौजूद सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर धारा जी सचान से शिकायत की। साथ ही झांसी मंडल के अफसरों तक मामला पहुंचने पर आरोपी शुक्ला को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। पीड़ित ने बताया की उसने झांसी मुख्यालय जाकर सीनियर डिवीजनल इंजीनियर रजत कुमार को मामला बताया तो उन्होंने एफआईआर करने में मदद करने की बजाय उल्टा डांट फटकार लगाई।

इसके बाद बृजेश्वर बीते रोज ग्वालियर स्थित अपने घर आ गया। उसने मारपीट में आईं चोटों का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल कर रेलवे अफसरों से न्याय की गुहार लगाते हुए पुलिस में प्रकरण दर्ज कराने के साथ इलाज की मदद मांगी। शुक्रवार को वह जेएएच में इलाज कराने को पहुंचा। लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने मामला दर्ज हुए बिना इलाज करने से इनकार कर दिया।
जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं
टेक्नीशियन पर हेल्पर द्वारा की गई मारपीट के मामले की जांच करने के निर्देश अफसरों को दिए हैं।
अजीत कुमार सिंह, सीपीआरओ, प्रयागराज

