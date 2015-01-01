पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:ग्वालियर में 200 करोड़ की 30 बीघा जमीन के मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने दिया शासन को नोटिस

ग्वालियर28 मिनट पहले
हाई कोर्ट भवन

ग्वालियर। शहर के सिटी सेंटर में 200 करोड़ की 30 बीघा जमीन के मामले में हाइकोर्ट ने शासन को नोटिस जारी किया है। कलेक्टर और कमिश्नर को जवाब पेश करना है। न्यायमूर्ति शील नागू एवं न्यायमूर्ति राजीव कुमार श्रीवास्तव की युगल पीठ ने अंकित वशिष्ठ की जनहित याचिका पर वीडियो सुनवाई करते हुए प्रमुख सचिव मध्यप्रदेश शासन संभागीय आयुक्त ग्वालियर कलेक्टर ग्वालियर आयुक्त भू अभिलेख एवं यश गोयल को नोटिस जारी किए है। इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 7 दिसंबर होनी है। इन सभी को इस मामले में जवाब पेश करना है। जिस जमीन के संबंध में नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं उस जमीन पर अभी हरिशंकरपुरम वसा है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि महल गांव की यह सरकारी जमीन 1970 में शासकीय जमीन के रूप में दर्ज थी। कुछ जमीन मंदिर के नाम दर्ज थी। इस सरकारी जमीन के फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार कराते हुए अधिकारियों के साथ मिलीभगत कर इसे निजी घोषित करा दिया गया। बाद में हरिशंकर गोयल ने यह जमीन सुरेश के नाम ट्रांसफर कर दी। उसके बाद इस जमीन पर प्लॉट एवं भवन बनाकर उसे बेच दिया गया। है।

