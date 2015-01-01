पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में पार्किंग के लिए तोड़फोड़:हाईकोर्ट ने लताड़ा तब निगम ने तलघरों को कराया मुक्त, हटाया अतिक्रमण

ग्वालियर7 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर के जिंसीनाला में तलघर के बाहर अतिक्रमण हटाता निगम कर्मचारी

आखिरकार हाईकोर्ट की लताड़ के बाद ही सही पर नगर निगम को बाजारों में तलघरों की याद आई है। शुक्रवार को अभियान चलाकर जिंसी नाला नंबर 1,2,3 पर तलघरों के बाहर से रैंप, पोर्च व अन्य तरह के अतिक्रमण हटाए हैं। कार्रवाई से पहले बाड़ा पर पूरा अमला एकत्रित हुआ और पुलिस फोर्स मिलने के बाद बाजारों में पहुंचा। हालांकि कहीं कोई विरोध नहीं हुआ है। अब बाजारों में सड़क की जगह इन तलघरों में ही पार्किंग होगी। शहर के बाजारों सहित 7 स्थानों पर तोड़फोड़ की गई है।

शहर में लगातार यातायात जाम और सड़कों पर खड़े वाहनों से बिगड़ती व्यवस्थाओं पर ग्वालियर हाईकोर्ट ने हाल ही में नगर निगम के अफसरों को लताड़ लगाई थी। साथ ही जल्द से जल्द बाजारों में तलघरों को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था करने के लिए कहा था। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को युद्ध स्तर पर नगर निगम का अमला काम पर निकला है। सबसे पहले मदाखलत अधिकारी सहित पूरा अमला महाराज बाड़ा पर एकत्रित हुआ। अमले को आशंका थी कि बाजारों में कार्रवाई का विरोध हो सकता है। इसलिए फोर्स पहुंचने के बाद ही टीम ने कार्रवाई शुरू की। पुलिस बल मिलने के साथ ही टीमों ने एक साथ अभियान शुरू हुआ है। जिंसी नाला नंबर 1, 2 व 3 पर एक साथ पहुंचे अफसरों ने तलघरों के बाहर से रैंप, पोर्च व अन्य तरह के अतिक्रमण को हटाया है।

यहां हुई कार्रवाई

जिंसी नाला नंबर एक, दो और तीन के अलावा दौलतलगंज, पाटनकर बाजार, राम मंदिर, गणेश कॉम्प्लेक्स, भगवती धर्मशाला आदि इलाकों में करीब आधा सैकड़ा तलघर खाली कराए हैं और यहां पार्किंग के लिए निर्देशित किया है।

