  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  • Home Quarantine Lethal For Those Over 55 Years Old; Shortness Of Breath Starts 4 To 5 Days After Becoming Infected

कोरोना:55 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों के लिए होम क्वारेंटाइन जानलेवा; संक्रमित होने के 4 से 5 दिन बाद होने लगती है सांस लेने में तकलीफ

ग्वालियर37 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज भले ही कम आ रहे हों लेकिन कोरोना का प्रकोप अभी पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हुआ है। कोरोना संक्रमण की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मरीज होम क्वारेंटाइन अधिक हो रहे हैं। संक्रमितों में अब यह देखने में आ रहा है कि रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मरीज को लगता है कि वह पूरी तरह ठीक है लेकिन 4 से 5 दिन बाद अचानक उसे सांस लेने में तकलीफ आने लगती है। ऐसे में मरीज को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने की आवश्यकता होती है।

विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि 55 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोग खासतौर वे मरीज जो डायबिटीज, हृदय संबंधी बीमारी, अस्थमा या टीबी के मरीज हैं तो ऐसे मरीजों के लिए होम क्वारेंटाइन होना जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। ऐसे मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन होने की बजाय रिपोर्ट आने के बाद तुरंत हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होना चाहिए, क्योंकि ऐसे मरीजों को अगर सांस लेने में दिक्कत होती है और वह अस्पताल पहुंचने में देर करता है तो उसकी जान पर बन सकती है।

होम क्वारेंटाइन में बिगड़ी हालत, सुधर नहीं पाई

  • कंपू निवासी वृद्ध काेरोना संक्रमित निकले थे। वे डायबिटीज के मरीज थे। इसके बाद वे होम क्वारेंटाइन हो गए। 4 दिन बाद उनकी हालत खराब होने पर परिजन ने सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। यहां उनकी हालत खराब होती गई और जिसके बाद परिजन उन्हें दिल्ली ले गए जहां उनकी मौत हो गई।
  • सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में पदस्थ 60 वर्षीय महिला कर्मचारी को जांच में कोरोना निकला था। वह भी होम क्वारेंटाइन हुई थीं। इसके बाद उनकी हालत बिगड़ी तो पहले सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुईं। यहां जब हालत में सुधार नहीं आया तो वे भी इलाज के लिए दिल्ली चली गईं जहां उनकी मौत हो गई।
  • मुरार निवासी 74 वर्षीय वृद्धा को डायबिटीज थी। उन्हें पिछले 8 दिन से बुखार आ रहा था। जब जांच कराई तो कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई। इसके बाद वे अपने घर पर क्वारेंटाइन हो गईं। दूसरे दिन उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ हुई तो परिजन ने उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां उनकी हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है।

कोरोना होने पर फेफड़ों पर ज्यादा प्रभाव पड़ता है
कोरोना के वे मरीज जिन्हें डायबिटीज, हृदय रोग, टीबी जैसी बीमारी हैं, ऐसे लोग अगर काेरोना संक्रमित निकलते हैं तो उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना बेहतर रहेगा। ऐसे मरीजों की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम रहती है। अगर कोरोना होता है तो वह फेफड़ों पर ज्यादा प्रभाव डालता है। समय रहते इलाज मिलता है तो रोगी ठीक हो जाता है। -डॉ. विजय गर्ग, सहायक प्राध्यापक, जीआरएमसी

