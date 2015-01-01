पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन आयुक्त:देर से आए तो सस्पेंड कर दूंगा, कर्मचारी बोले- माफ कर दो

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
आरटीओ कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों के ड्यूटी से गायब रहने के मामले को परिवहन आयुक्त मुकेश कुमार जैन ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए बुधवार को 10 कर्मचारियों को अपने कार्यालय में बुलाया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कर्मचारियों से कहा कि वे प्रतिदिन कार्यालय समय पर आते हैं फिर आप लोग देरी से क्यों आते हाे। यदि अब देरी से कार्यालय आए तो सस्पेंड कर दूंगा। परिवहन आयुक्त की नाराजगी के बाद कर्मचारियों ने कहा- साहब इस बार माफ कर दो, अब हमेशा समय पर कार्यालय आएंगे।

वहीं परिवहन आयुक्त ने आरटीओ एसपीएस चौहान से कहा कि आप भी कार्यालय में नियमित रूप से बैठें। इस पर आरटीओ ने कहा कि उन्हें बैठकों में जाना पड़ता है। दरअसल, एक दिन पहले उप-परिवहन आयुक्त एके सिंह ने आरटीओ कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया था। इस दौरान 25 में से 10 कर्मचारी दोपहर 1 बजे ड्यूटी से गायब मिले थे।

परिवहन आयुक्त की नाराजगी के बाद उप-परिवहन आयुक्त ने आरटीओ, एआरटीओ रिंकू शर्मा और कर्मचारी के साथ बैठक की। साथ ही कहा कि वे फिर से कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण करेंगे। यदि अब कर्मचारी गायब मिले तो सस्पेंड करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

