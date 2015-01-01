पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:बिहार से चुनाव ड्यूटी कर लौटे आईएएस और कर्नल की पत्नी निकलीं संक्रमित

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में ड्यूटी कर लौटे एक आईएएस अफसर कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आ गए हैं। बिहार के नालंदा में बतौर ऑब्जर्वर पदस्थ रहे ये अफसर 11 नवंबर को ग्वालियर लौटे। यहां जुकाम होने पर जांच कराई तो उन्हें संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई। रिटायर्ड कर्नल की 76 वर्षीय पत्नी की रिपोर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव आई है। नगर निगम के इंजीनियर (56) की दूसरी रिपोर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव आई। वहीं भिंड रोड निवासी 34 वर्षीय युवक भी संक्रमित निकले। उनकी मां और पिता भी संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

मरीज की मौत, परिजन बोले- इलाज में देरी की गई
सुपर स्पेशलिटी हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती महेश उपाध्याय (45) निवासी आदित्यपुरम की शुक्रवार सुबह 7 बजे मौत हो गई। उनकी पत्नी आरती ने बताया कि फेफड़ों में संक्रमण के चलते उन्हें 29 अक्टूबर को जेएएच में भर्ती कराया और 5 नवंबर को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया।

9 को फिर से तबियत खराब होने पर कोविड जांच कराई जो पाॅजिटिव आई। लेकिन उन्हें सुपर स्पेशलिटी हाॅस्पिटल के स्थान पर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। हालत बिगड़ने पर 12 नवंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे उन्हें भर्ती किया गया था। रात में 11 बजे जब उनसे बात हुई तो उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक कोई डाॅक्टर चेकअप के लिए नहीं आया। सुबह लगभग 7 बजे हाॅस्पिटल से फोन आया कि उनकी मौत हो गई है।

