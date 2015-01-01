पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोलीबारी:दामाद ने ससुराल में जाकर 10 लाख रुपए नहीं दिए तो ससुर पर गोली चलाई

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

जनकगंज क्षेत्र के गोल पहाड़िया पर श्रीराम काॅलोनी में बीती रात दामाद ने ससुराल में जाकर ससुर पर हमला करते हुए गोली चला दी। बाद में जब ससुर ने पड़ोसियों के साथ मिलकर दामाद को पकड़ने की कोशिश की, तब वह अपनी एक्टिवा वहीं छोड़कर भाग गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

बताया गया है कि श्रीराम काॅलोनी में रहने वाले पाली सिंह धाकड़ के घर पर बीती रात उनके दामाद गौरीशंकर राजपूत निवासी चंद्र नगर ने पहुंचकर गाली-गलौज कर दी। जब पाली सिंह ने बाहर आकर गौरीशंकर को समझाने की कोशिश की, तब उसने गोली चला दी जो कि बालकनी की दीवार में लगी।

बाद में जब पाली सिंह व अन्य पड़ोसी बाहर आए तब हमलावर अपनी एक्टिवा वहीं छोड़कर भाग गया। पाली सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह महिला पॉलीटेक्टनिक कॉलेज में पदस्थ हैं। उन्होंने अपनी बेटी की शादी फरवरी में गौरीशंकर के साथ की थी, गौरीशंकर आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट भी है।

शादी के बाद से वह 10 लाख रुपए की मांग करने लगा। जब उन्होंने रुपए देने से इनकार कर दिया तब दामाद ने उनके कॉलेज में उनकी नौकरी कोे लेकर जानकारी के लिए आरटीआई लगा दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें