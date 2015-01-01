पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टला हादसा:ग्वालियर में पुलिस 2 मिनट भी देर कर देती तो ट्रेन से कट जाता पंजाब का लड़का

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
जीआरपी थाना में खड़ा पंजाब का पुनीत, जिसे पुलिस ने हादसा होने से पहले बचा लिया

रात को यदि जीआरपी पुलिस 2 मिनट भी देर कर देती तो घर से भटका लड़का ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया होता। घटना ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन पर गुरुवार-शुक्रवार दरमियानी रात 2 बजे की है। लड़का संगरुर पंजाब का रहने वाला है। पुलिस को देखते ही वो रोने लगा। पुलिस ने उसके पिता से बात कराई। पिता ने उसके घर से लापता होने की बात कही है। साथ ही लेने के लिए निकल पड़े हैं।

ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर-2 पर गुरुवार रात 2 बजे जीआरपी पुलिस गश्त कर रही थी। तभी एक लड़का प्लेटफाॅर्म से पटरी पर उतर गया। इसी समय पटरी पर ट्रेन आ गई। ये देख महिला आरक्षक और एक जवान ने तत्काल ट्रैक पर पहुंच कर उसे वापस प्लेटफाॅर्म पर लाएं। यदि पुलिस जवान थोड़ी भी देर कर जाते तो पटरी पर लड़का ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर कट जाता। लड़के की पहचान 18 वर्षीय पुनीत पुत्र अनूप कुमार निवासी संगरुर पंजाब के रूप में हुई है। पुनीत पुलिस को देखकर रोने लगा। जब उससे नंबर लेकर उसके पिता अनूप कुमार से बात हुई तो उन्होंने बताया कि पुनीत की मानसिक स्थिति कुछ समय से ठीक नहीं चल रही है। 2 दिन पहले घर से लापता हो गया था। पिता ने ग्वालियर पुलिस का धन्यवाद किया और अपने बेटे को लेने निकल गए हैं।

