पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Illegal Recovery Was Going On The Highway On The Strength Of The Poles, The Miscreants Flew Into The Senses As Soon As The MLA Arrived

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रसीद 60 की वसूल रहे थे 200:डंडे के जोर पर हाइवे पर चल रही थी अवैध वसूली, विधायक के पहुंचते ही बदमाशों के उड़ गए होश, भागे

ग्वालियर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात को अवैध वसूली की सूचना पर हाइवे पर पूछताछ करते विधायक सतीश सिकरवार
  • झांसी रोड हाइवे पर ललियापुरा के पास की घटना

हाइवे पर डंडा दिखाकर बाहर से आने वाले ट्रक व अन्य बड़े वाहनों से अवैध वसूली कर रहे गुंडे कांग्रेस विधायक सतीश सिकरवार को देखकर भाग खड़े हुए। विधायक सूचना मिलने पर रात 2 बजे हाइवे पर पहुंच गए। एक ट्रक चालक ने बताया कि उसे 60 रुपए की नगर निगम की रसीद देकर 200 रुपए वसूल किए हैं। कांग्रेस विधायक ने तत्काल मामले की शिकायत एसपी ग्वालियर से की है।यह मामला शनिवार दोपहर 1 बजे सोशल मीडिया पर आने के बाद चर्चित हुआ है।

नगर निगम की रसीद जिस पर 60 रुपए लिखा हुआ है, लेकिन 200 रुपए पेन से लिखकर वसूल किए जा रहे हैं।
नगर निगम की रसीद जिस पर 60 रुपए लिखा हुआ है, लेकिन 200 रुपए पेन से लिखकर वसूल किए जा रहे हैं।

शहर के झांसी रोड हाइवे पर ललियापुरा रेत मंडी के पास शुक्रवार-शनिवार दरमियानी रात गुंडों द्वारा अवैध वसूली की सूचना ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा से कांग्रेस विधायक सतीश सिंह सिकरवार को मिली थी। रात के 2 बजे थे, लेकिन उन्होंने स्पॉट पर पहुंचने में ज्यादा समय नहीं लगाया। अपनी टीम के साथ वह ललियापुरा पहुंचे गए। यहां 7 से 8 युवक डंडे लेकर ट्रकों को रोककर उनसे जबरदस्ती रुपए वसूल कर रहे थे। जब विधायक उनके पास तक पहुंचे तो वह लड़के उन्हें पहचान गए और भाग गए। इसके बाद विधायक को एक ट्रक चालक ने पूरी घटना बताई। उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह यह लोग 60 रुपए की नगर निगम की रसीद थमाकर 200 रुपए ले रहे हैं। ट्रक चालक ने रसीद भी दिखाई।

नगर निगम के नाम पर लूट, पुलिस खामोश

सड़क पर डंडे लेकर खड़े गुंडे नगर निगम की रसीद के नाम पर उगाई कर रहे थे। यह रसीद पर शुल्क 60 रुपए लिखा था पर उसे काटकर पेन से 200 रुपए लिख दिया गया था। साथ ही यह 60 रुपए भी सिर्फ रेत, गिट्‌टी, ईंट वाले वाहनों से ही वसूल किए जा सकते थे, लेकिन गुंडे इसी पर्ची की आड़ में वहां से निकलने वाले ट्रकों व बसों से भी अवैध वसूली कर रहे थे, जबकि पुलिस हाइवे से गायब थी।

मैंने एसपी, निगम आयुक्त से बात की है

इस मामले में मैंने रात को ही एसपी ग्वालियर अमित सांघी को बता दिया है। साथ ही नगर निगम आयुक्त को भी कार्रवाई के लिए बोला है। मेरे रहते इस तरह का काम नहीं चलेगा।

सतीश सिंह सिकरवार

विधायक, ग्वालियर पूर्व

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें