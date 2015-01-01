पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:दिसंबर में संक्रमण दर कम हुई, मृत्यु दर बढ़ी; एलआईसी एजेंट के बाद उसकी पत्नी और आनंदपुर ट्रस्ट का एकाउंटेंट संक्रमित

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
नवंबर के मुकाबले दिसंबर में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर में काफी कमी आई है। नवंबर के मुकाबले करीब डेढ़ गुना अधिक सैंपल दिसंबर में हुए हैं। इसके बाद भी नवंबर के मुकाबले दिसंबर में नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम है। 1 नवंबर से 16 नवंबर तक 13059 सैंपल हुए थे जिसमें 1256 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले थे। इस अवधि में कोरोना से सिर्फ 11 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। 1 से 16 दिसंबर की अवधि में 32470 लोगों के सैंपल हुए हैं जिसमें से सिर्फ 924 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इस अवधि में 16 लोगों की मौत हुई है। नवंबर के मुकाबले दिसंबर में मृत्यु दर बढ़ी है।

एलआईसी एजेंट के बाद उसकी पत्नी और आनंदपुर ट्रस्ट का एकाउंटेंट संक्रमित
कंपू निवासी एलआईसी के एजेंट की पत्नी को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है। तीन दिन पहले एलआईसी एजेंट भी संक्रमित निकला था जिसके बाद उनकी पत्नी ने जांच कराई थी। बलवंंत नगर निवासी एनसीसी ओटीए में जवान दो दिन पहले संक्रमित निकला था। इसके बाद उनकी पत्नी और छह वर्ष की बच्ची ने भी जांच कराई। जांच में बच्ची पॉजिटिव तथा पत्नी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। डीडी नगर निवासी एक बुजुर्ग को भी दो दिन पहले कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई थी। इसके बाद घर के छह सदस्यों ने जांच कराई जिसमें वृद्ध की पत्नी और दो बेटियां संक्रमित निकले हैं।

सांई बाबा मंदिर के समीप रहने वाली महिला,पिपरोली गांव में रहने वाला सूर्या कंपनी का कर्मचारी जांच में पॉजिटिव निकला है। बसंत विहार कॉलोनी निवासी आनंदपुर ट्रस्ट नेत्र अस्पताल का एकाउंटेंट संक्रमित निकला है। उसे एक सप्ताह से बुखार आ रहा था जिसके चलते उसने जांच कराई,जो पॉजिटिव आई। नारायण बिहार कॉलोनी निवासी महिला को सर्दी,जुकाम के साथ सिर में दर्द हो रहा था। इसलिए जांच कराई जिसमें कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई।

