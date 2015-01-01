पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • In Gwalior, 35 Teams Formed For Anti body Test With Stopping Corona, 66 Will Be Sampled In Wards

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

10 हजार टेस्ट का टारगेट:ग्वालियर में कोरोना रोकने के साथ एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट के लिए 35 दल बनाए, 66 वार्ड में होंगे सैंपल

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला में निरीक्षण करते कलेक्टर और अन्य अधिकारी

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के साथ-साथ शहर के सभी 66 वार्ड में कोरोना एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट भी कराए जायेंगे। 10 हजार लोगों का एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट कराने का टारगेट रखा गया है। इसके लिए 35 दल बनाए गए हैं। कलेक्टर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह ने बुधवार को जयारोग्य चिकित्सालय एवं जिला अस्पताल मुरार में निरीक्षण करते हुए यह बात बताई। निरीक्षण के दौरान सीईओ जिला पंचायत शिवम वर्मा, अपर कलेक्टर आशीष तिवारी, अधीक्षक जयारोग्य चिकित्सालय डॉ. आर एस धाकड़, सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. डी के शर्मा उपस्थित रहे।

कलेक्टर ने अधीक्षक जेएएच को निर्देशित किया कि सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल में अग्नि दुर्घटना से जो नुकसान हुआ है उसे वापस व्यवस्थित करने की कार्रवाई तत्काल शुरू की जाए। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से पीड़ित व्यक्तियों के उपचार के लिये सुपर स्पेशियलिटी की सभी व्यवस्थाओं को चेक करते रहें। अस्पताल परिसर में हेल्प डेस्क को और बेहतर बनाया जाए। कोई भी संक्रमित व्यक्ति अगर हेल्प डेस्क पर आता है तो उसके उपचार की तत्काल व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए।

नाराज हुए कलेक्टर

कलेक्टर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह ने मुरार जिला अस्पताल का भी निरीक्षण किया। अस्पताल परिसर में बनाई की गई हेल्प डेस्क की व्यवस्थाओं को देखकर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए निर्देशित किया है कि हेल्प डेस्क को बेहतर बनाया जाए। हेल्प डेस्क पर आने वाले मरीज को तत्काल चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध हो, यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें