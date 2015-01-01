पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे कॉलोनी में गुंडों का हंगामा:ग्वालियर में सिरफिरे बदमाशों ने घर के बाहर रखी तीन बाइक को तोड़ा फिर लगाई आग

ग्वालियर39 मिनट पहले
बदमाशों द्वारा लगाई गई आग में वाहन खाक हो गए।
  • पड़ाव थाना क्षेत्र आधी रात को हुई घटना
  • कॉलोनी में दहशत का माहौल

कुछ सिरफिरे बदमाशों ने आधी रात रेलवे कॉलोनी में हंगामा मचा दिया। बदमाशों ने घर के बाहर खड़े वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की फिर आग लगा दी। बदमाशों ने 3 दोपहिया वाहन जलाए हैं। घटना का पता उस समय लगा, जब आग की लपटें ओर धुआं फैला। शहर में इस तरह की ये तीसरी घटना है। घटना के बाद से रेलवे कॉलोनी में दहशत का माहौल है। पड़ाव थाना क्षेत्र स्थित रेलवे कॉलोनी निवासी रमेश चंद्र खरे रेलवे में कर्मचारी हैं। उनका बेटा योगेन्द्र खरे चार शहर का नाका पर रेस्टोरेन्ट का संचालन करता है। रात 2 बजे रेस्टोरेन्ट से लौटने के बाद बाइक डीलक्स क्रमांक एमपी 06 एमएम-3649 दरवाजे के पास खड़ी की थी। उनके वाहन के पास ही रेलवे में सुपरवाइजर विनोद कुमार की एक्टिवा एमपी 07 एसडी-1312 खड़ी थी। विनोद अपने गांव गए हुए थे, जबकि इनसे कुछ दूरी पर दिनेश कुमार की गाड़ी भी रखी थी।

रात करीब 3 बजे अज्ञात बदमाशों ने तीनों वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की और पेट्रोल या केरोसिन डालकर आग लगा दी। आग का पता उस समय चला, जब पड़ोसियों के घर में धुआं पहुंचा। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और दमकल अमला मौके पर पहुंचा, लेकिन उससे पहले 2 बाइक और 1 एक्टिवा खाक हो चुकी थी।

शहर में तीसरी घटना
शहर में पिछले 2 महीने में ये तीसरी घटना है। इससे पहले माधवगंज के लक्कड़खाना और मुरार थाना के सिंहपुर रोड से सीपी कॉलोनी तक 12 वाहनों के कांच फोड़े थे, इसलिए घटना के बाद से रेलवे कॉलोनी में लोग बाहर गाड़ियां रखने से डर रहे हैं।

