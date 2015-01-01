पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • In Gwalior, The Divinity Who Went To The Balcony To Hide From The Sister Fell From The 2nd Floor, Died.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छुपाछुपी के खेल में हमेशा के लिए 'खो' गई:ग्वालियर में बहन से छुपने के लिए छज्जे पर गई 4 साल की दिव्यांशी 2 मंजिल से गिरी, मौत

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत से गिरकर 4 साल की दिव्यांशी की मौत हो गई।
  • 20 घंटे संघर्ष के बाद अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा
  • नौगांव कंपू क्षेत्र की घटना

खेल-खेल में एक चार साल की मासूम हमेशा के लिए दुनिया से छोड़ गई। मासूम दिव्यांशी अपनी हम उम्र बहन के साथ घर में दो मंजिल छत पर छुपाछुपी खेल रही थी। बहन से छुपने के लिए वह छज्जे पर आई। यहां उसका पैर फिसला और लड़खड़ाकर नीचे सड़क पर जा गिरी। गंभीर रूप से घायल हालत में उसे जेएएच के ट्रॉमा सेंटर लाया गया, जहां 20 घंटे जिंदगी के लिए संघर्ष् किया और आखिर में मौत ने उसे मात दे दी। घटना नौगांव कंपू की है। शुक्रवार को बच्ची का पोस्टमार्टम हुआ।

ग्वालियर के कंपू थाना क्षेत्र स्थित नौगांव निवासी जितेन्द्र सिंह बघेल मजदूर हैं। वह झांसी रोड विक्की फैक्ट्री की आरके स्टील फैक्ट्री में काम करते हैं। परिवार में पत्नी राजेश्वरी, बेटी 4 साल की दिव्यांशी, बेटा 3 साल का जिगर हैं। गुरुवार को दिव्यांशी अपनी चचेरी बहन मानसी के साथ छत पर खेल रही थी, तभी वह छुपने के लिए दूसरी मंजिल की छत पर पहुंची। वो छज्जे पर चढ़कर छुपना चाहती थी, लेकिन वहां अचानक पैर फिसल गया और वह नीचे पत्थर के फर्श पर गिर गई। सिर में गंभीर चोट लगी। परिजन उसे लेकर जेएएच के ट्रॉमा सेंटर पहुंचे। यहां शुक्रवार दोपहर मासूम ने दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना पर कंपू थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है।

छज्जे पर नहीं थी ग्रिल

दिव्यांशी के पिता जितेन्द्र ने बताया कि नया मकान बनवाया था। फिलहाल ग्रिल नहीं लगी थी। काश! ग्रिल लगी होती, तो बेटी उनके पास जिंदा होती।

सिर से लेकर पसलियों तक चोट

मासूम जब छत से गिरी, तो वह सिर के बल थी। जिस कारण सबसे ज्यादा उसके सिर में चोट लगीं। सिर से लेकर पसलियों में कई जगह हड्डी टूटी हैं। इसके बाद भी मासूम ने करीब 18 से 20 घंटे तक जिंदगी के लिए संघर्ष किया, पर आखिर में मौत उसे छीन ले गई।

इकलौती बेटी को डॉक्टर बनाना चाहते थे

बेटी की मौत के बाद दैनिक भास्कर से बात करते हुए दिव्यांशी के पिता ने कहा है कि यह उनकी इकलौती बेटी थी। सोचा था, इसे पढ़ा-लिखाकर डॉक्टर बनाऊंगा, पर यह नहीं जानता था कि इस तरह छोड़कर चली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें