तीन दिन पहले थाने से लाया था जमा बंदूक:ग्वालियर में युवा कांग्रेस नेता के वाहन चालक ने पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद खुद को मारी गोली

ग्वालियर2 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
खुद को गोली मारकर खुदकुशी का प्रयास करने वाला कृष्णकांत वर्मा, अस्पताल में उपचार कराता हुआ
  • बाल भवन के पास पीडब्ल्यूडी के शासकीय क्वार्टर की घटना

युवा कांग्रेस नेता के वाहन चालक ने अपने घर में पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद खुद को गोली मार ली। घटना मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे बाल भवन के पास शासकीय क्वार्टर की है। गोली सीने से होकर कंधे में जा फंसी है। घायल को गंभीर हालत में जेएएच के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया है। पता लगा है कि तीन दिन पहले वह लाइसेंसी बंदूक थाना से उठाकर लाया था।

मंगलवार दोपहर जेएएच के ट्रॉमा सेंटर से पुलिस को सूचना मिली है कि एक युवक ने खुद को मारने के इरादे से गोली मारी है उसे गंभीर हालत में यहां लाया गया है। जिस पर पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची है। घायल की पहचान बाल भवन के पास पीडब्ल्यूडी के शासकीय क्वार्टर निवासी 35 वर्षीय कृष्णकांत वर्मा के रूप में हुई है। पता लगा है कि कृष्णकांत युवक कांग्रेस नेता अहिबरन सिंह के यहां उनके वाहन पर बतौर चालक काम करता है। मंगलवार दोपहर उसका पत्नी से झगड़ा हुआ और वह गुस्से में बंदूक उठा लाया और खुद को गोली मार ली।

अभी पुलिस स्पॉट पर नहीं पहुंची है। जैसा पता लगा है उसके मुताबिक उपचुनाव के चलते थानों में हथियार जमा थे। अभी 3 दिन पहले ही वह कलेक्टर के हथिवार वापसी के आदेश के बाद अपनी बंदूक उठाकर लाया है।

