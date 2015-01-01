पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थाने से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर लूट:कोलारस में बैंक से निकले व्यापारी की आंख में मिर्ची झोंक कर 18 लाख रूपए लूटे

ग्वालियर12 मिनट पहले
कोलारस थाना में खड़ा व्यवसायी रामा सिंघल

शिवपुरी के कोलारस में बुलट सवार बदमाश एक दाल व्यवसायी की आंख में मिर्च झोंक कर 18 लाख रूपए से भरा बैग लूटकर ले गए। वारदात शिवपुरी के कोलारस थाना से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर मंगलवार दोपहर में हुई है। घटना के बाद व्यापारी को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। आंख में मिर्च होने से वह काफी परेशान है। बदमाश शिवपुरी की ओर भागे हैं। थाने के पास सनसनीखेज लूट से पुलिस के होश उड़ गए हैं। एसपी शिवपुरी राजेश चंदेल खुद स्पॉट पर पहुंचे हैं।

कोलारस निवासी गिर्राज सिंघल दाल व्यवसायी हैं। उनकी श्रीराम दाल मिल नाम से फर्म हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर उनका 22 वर्षीय बेटा रामा सिंघल कोलारस के स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में आए थे। करीब 18 लाख रूपए नकद निकाले और बैग में रखकर अपने स्कूटर से वापस दाल मिल के लिए निकले। अभी रामा सिघंल कोलारस थाने के पास स्थित गायत्री कॉलोनी के सामने पहुंचे ही थे कि पीछे से बुलट गाडी पर बैठकर 3 बदमाश आए और व्यापारी की आंख में मिर्च पाउडर झोंक दिया। बदमाशों ने पहले कट मारा फिर आंखों में मिर्च पाउडर डाला है। इससे व्यापारी गिर पड़ा और बदमाश नकदी से भरा बैग उठाकर भाग गए। घटना के बाद राहगीरों की मदद से व्यापारी ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस और अपने पिता को दी। खुद एसपी शिवपुरी राजेश सिंह चंदेल मौके पर पहुंचे। आंख में मिर्च पाउडर जाने से व्यापारी घायल है पर थाने के पास इस तरह लूट से पुलिस के लिए लुटेरों का पता लगाना बड़ी चुनौती साबित होगा।

लुटेरों का रूट शिवपुरी की ओर

वारदात में एक बदमाश जो बुलट चला रहा था वह सिर पर पगड़ी बांधे हुए था। पुलिस को आशंका है कि यह लोग बैंक और व्यापारी के फर्म के दफ्तर के आसपास भी रैकी किए होंगे। पुलिस को पता लगा है कि बदमाश शिवपुरी की ओर भागे हैं। सीसीटीवी कैमरे के साथ हर पहलु पर जांच की जा रही है।

