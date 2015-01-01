पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए आदेश का पहले ही दिन असर:लश्कर, मुरार और हजीरा में 8 बजते ही बाजार बंद, चाट के ठेले भी नहीं दिखे, लेकिन चौपाटी पर लोगों की भीड़

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
अभी तो बारात शुरू हुई है... देवोत्थान एकादशी से पूर्व मंगलवार रात 8:30 बजे बारात में नाच गाकर जाते हुए बाराती। इसमें कुछ लोग ही मास्क लगाए हुए हैं और दूरी का नियम टूट रहा है।
  • प्रशासन ने आदेश निकालकर टीमें नहीं भेजीं, फिर भी ज्यादातर बाजारों में पसर गया सन्नाटा

संक्रमण बढ़ने के कारण जिला प्रशासन ने मंगलवार काे 23 नवंबर की तारीख में नए प्रतिबंध वाला आदेश जारी कर दिया। इसका असर पहले ही दिन देखने काे मिला। रात 8 बजते ही शहर के ज्यादातर बाजार बंद हाे गए।

लश्कर, हजीरा, मुरार में काराेबारियाें ने 8.10 बजे तक दुकानें बंद कर दीं लेकिन नई सड़क पर दुकानें खुलीं रहीं। यही नहीं खान-पान के सेंटरों पर रात 10 बजे तक लाेगाें की भीड़ देखी गई। फूलबाग चौपाटी, मोती तबेला चाट बाजार, नौगजा रोड चाट बाजार, बारादरी चौराहा और तानसेन नगर के चाट बाजार व नॉनवेज दुकानों के साथ शराब की दुकानों पर देर रात तक भीड़ देखने को मिली।

भास्कर लाइव: पहले दिन पुलिस ने दिखाई नरमी

शिंदे की छावनी: रात 8.05 बजे पुलिस ने दुकानें बंद करने का एनाउंसमेंट शुरू किया। कुछ स्थानों पर दुकानदारों ने पुलिस कर्मियों को रोककर बात भी की, तब उन्हें नया अादेश अाने व तत्काल दुकानें बंद करने के निर्देश दिए।

इस पर दुकानदारों ने दुकानें बंद करना शुरू किया, लेकिन क्षेत्र की पूरी दुकानें रात 8.50 बजे तक भी बंद नहीं हो पाईं थी। इस दौरान सब्जी के ठेले भी हट रहे थे। 8.30 बजे इंदरगंज थाने के सामने व जयेंद्रगंज क्षेत्र की दुकानें पूरी खुली हुई थीं‌ और यहां पुलिस भी नहीं थी।

फालका बाजार, राममंदिर: रात 8.15 फालका बाजार और राममंदिर क्षेत्र में पुलिस की एफआरवी दुकानें बंद करने के लिए एनाउंस कर रही थी। इसके साथ ही बाजार में लगे फल ठेलों को भी पुलिस ने रवाना करना शुरू किया। यहां भी दुकानें रात 8.30 बजे के बाद सामान धीरे-धीरे अंदर रख रहे थे।

पड़ाव स्टेशन बजरिया: रात 8.40 बजे स्टेशन बजरिया पर पुलिस दुकानें बंद करा रही थी। बजरिया के होटल संचालक व उनके कर्मचारी पुलिस कर्मियों से पूछ रहे थे कि खाना खा रहे ग्राहकों को कैसे उठा दे और जो अभी के ऑर्डर व टेबल पहले से बुक हैं उन्हें कैसे निरस्त कर दें। यहां दुकानदार धीरे-धीरे सामान उठाकर दुकान के अंदर रख रहे थे।

