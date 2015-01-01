पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • In The Wards Which Gave A Lead Of 21862 Votes In 2018, Munna This Time Backward, Pradyuman Got 29 Votes Less Than The Previous Lead In 6 Wards.

बड़ा बदलाव:2018 में 21862 वोट की लीड देने वाले वार्डों में मुन्ना इस बार पिछड़े, प्रद्युम्न को 6 वार्डों में पिछली लीड से 29 वोट कम मिले

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद पार्टी बदलने वालों का नफा-नुकसान

उपचुनाव में मतदाताओं के निर्णय में प्रत्याशी और पार्टी को लेकर बदलाव आया है। ग्वालियर विस क्षेत्र में 2018 के चुनाव में प्रद्युम्न सिंह के साथ रहे वोटर इस बार सिंह के साथ भाजपा के पक्ष में खड़ा दिखाई दिया। ग्वालियर पूर्व विस क्षेत्र में जो वोटर मुन्नालाल गोयल के साथ खड़े थे वो अब कांग्रेस के साथ खड़े नजर आए।

दो साल पहले श्री तोमर जिन 6 वार्डों में 2345 वोट की लीड के साथ भाजपा पर भारी पड़े थे वहां लीड इस बार 29 वोट कम रही है, लेकिन जीत का अंतर बढ़ा है। मुन्नालाल क्षेत्र के जिन 10 वार्डों में 21862 वोट की लीड लेकर चुनाव जीते थे, वहां 5 वार्ड में उन्हें इस बार सिर्फ 4263 वोट की लीड मिली और बाकी 5 में प्रतिद्वंद्वी सतीश को 8626 वोट की लीड मिली।

कम खर्च पर जीत, ज्यादा खर्च किया तो हार गए
चुनाव प्रचार पर डबरा से इमरती देवी ने 14 उम्मीदवारों में सर्वाधिक 18 लाख 81 हजार 961 रुपए खर्च किए हैं, इसके बाद भी चुनाव हार गईं। ग्वालियर पूर्व में भाजपा के मुन्नालाल ने 12 प्रत्याशियों में सर्वाधिक 16 लाख 65 हजार 796 रुपए खर्च किए हैं। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा के ग्वालियर से उम्मीदवार प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने सबसे कम 14 लाख 73 हजार 613 रुपए खर्च कर भी चुनाव जीत लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें