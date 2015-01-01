पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरा प्रेमियों के सामने नष्ट कर दी शराब:रोड रोलर से कुचली 86.77 लाख रुपए की देशी-विदेशी शराब और बीयर

ग्वालियर5 मिनट पहले
रोड रोलर से अवैध शराब को रौंदता आबकारी अमला
  • जलालपुर शासकीय जमीन पर नष्ट की शराब

बुधवार शाम 86.77 लाख रुपए की शराब जिला प्रशासन, आबकारी और पुलिस ने जमीन पर रखकर रोड रोलर ने से रौंद दी है। इसमें देशी-विदेशी ब्रांडेड शराब के अलावा बीयर और काफी मात्रा में कच्ची शराब बनाने वाली सामग्री ओपी शामिल है। यह शराब जलालपुर रोड पर शासकीय जमीन पर नष्ट की गई है। उस समय वहां काफी संख्या में सुरा प्रेमी भी पहुंच गए थे। इस दौरान काफी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स मौजूद रहा।

आबकारी विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले कुछ समय में पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब, कच्ची शराब, कच्ची शराब बनाने में उपयोग होने वाली ओपी, एक्सपायर हो चुकी बीयर और अंग्रेजी शराब को बुधवार शाम 4 बजे पुरानी छावनी के जलालपुर रोड तलवार वाले हनुमान मंदिर के पास शासकीय जमीन पर नष्ट किया गया है। नष्ट की गई शराब में 24086 लीटर देशी-विदेशी शराब, 7320 कच्ची सामग्री ओपी, 2 हजार लीटर एक्सपायर बीयर को मैदान में बिछाकर रोड रोलर से नष्ट किया गया है। नष्ट की गई शराब की कीमत 86.77 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। यह कार्रवाई जिला प्रशासन, आबकारी विभाग व पुलिस विभाग के संयुक्त अभियान के तहत नष्ट की गई है। नष्ट की गई शराब में दो प्रकरण आबकारी, 24 अवैध शराब और शेष शराब एक्सपायरी थी।

सुरा प्रेमियों की लगी भीड़

जब शासकीय जमीन पर प्रशासन और आबकारी मिलकर शराब नष्टीकरण की कार्रवाई कर रहे थे तभी वहां काफी मात्रा में सुरा प्रेमी एकत्रित हो गए थे। रोड रोलर से शराब को रौंदने के बाद जो शराब शेष रह जाती है उसे लोग उठाकर भागने के प्रयास में थे। पर पुलिस काफी संख्या में मौजूद थी, इसलिए कोई लूटपाट नहीं कर सका।

